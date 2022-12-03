Spain has provided Ukraine with the first batch of Hawk anti-aircraft missiles systems, Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov has said.

“Our 1st Hawks are provided by Spain,” he said on Twitter on Friday following a meeting with his Spanish counterpart Margarita Robles in Odesa.

The ministers together honored the memory of heroes who died in battles for Ukraine and visited Ukrainian soldiers in a hospital.

Photo credit: Oleksii Reznikov, Twitter.

“Spain stands with Ukraine: humanitarian and security assistance will continue. More of our soldiers will train in Spain,” Reznikov said.

 

Interfax-Ukraine
