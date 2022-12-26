British rock band Pink Floyd has raised over £450,000 ($542,000) for Ukraine with the song "Hey Hey Rise Up." A cover of Ukrainian folk song “Chervona Kalyna,” the track was recorded in March and features Andriy Khlyvniuk, Ukrainian lead vocalist of Boombox.

Khlyvniuk initially sent the folk song viral by performing it in central Kyiv on the first day of the full-scale invasion.

The recorded version of "Hey, Hey, Rise Up” has raised more than £450,000 ($483,000) in donations from fans.

Pink Floyd band members David Gilmore and Nick Mason added their own funds to the total and rounded it up to £500,000 (over $600,000).

Funds will be distributed to Ukrainian humanitarian charitable organizations Hospitallers The Kharkiv and Przemyśl Project, Hospitallers Medical Volunteer Battalion, Vostok SOS, Kyiv Volunteer and Left Bank.

“Pink Floyd would like to thank everyone who has supported Hey Hey Rise Up,” the band said on Dec. 23.

The track is Pink Floyd’s first original song since 1994. Since then the band released an album in 2014 called “The Endless River,” mostly comprising instrumental and ambient music.



