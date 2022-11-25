The U.S. space agency NASA has released a series of images that lay bare the extent of the energy crisis currently facing Ukraine as a consequence of continued Russian strikes against civilian infrastructure.

As lights shine brightly in neighboring European countries, almost the whole of Ukraine is in darkness with just a few pinpricks of light visible.

Ukraine’s energy system suffered major blackouts and is still recovering after another large-scale Russian missile attack on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Fifty percent of Kyiv’s residents were still without power on Friday, according to authorities.

Volodymyr Kudrytsky, the head of national electricity operator Ukrenergo, said repair work was continuing across the country, and that the grid had already “passed the most difficult stage” after the most recent attacks.