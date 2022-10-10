On the morning of 10 Oct. Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukrainian cities and regions as far west as Lviv.

Missile strikes have been reported in Kyiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Lviv and the Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Kryviy Rih, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv regions.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko wrote on Telegram: “Ukraine is under missile attack. There is information about strikes in many cities. Casualties among civilians are reported,” Tymoshenko wrote.

Explosions were heard in central Kyiv around 8.19 a.m. and again at 9.39 a.m.

The BBC captured on film one of the missile strikes on central Kyiv while showing a live report from its correspondent.

Officials in the capital have so far announced that 8 people have been killed and 24 injured.

At the time of writing, 10.30 am the air alert in the capital which started at 6.47 a.m. was continuing and more explosions were being heard.