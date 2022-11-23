Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak has announced the return to Ukraine of 36 people as part of the next prisoner exchange, including defenders of Mariupol.

“We conducted another prisoner exchange. Thirty-six of our people have returned home – one civilian and 35 military,” Yermak wrote on Telegram.

Among those released there are servicemen who defended Mariupol, those who were on Azovstal, as well as National guardsmen captured at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant in the first days of the Russian invasion.

could be interesting for you:

In total, Yermak noted, 22 National guardsmen, eight border guards, four Navy soldiers and one serviceman from the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been released. A civilian released from captivity had his leg amputated.

“We manage to bring home those who spent eight months of the war in captivity. In the city of Slavutych there is a billboard on which it is written that the defenders of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant are being awaited at home. They are returning – and not only them,” the head of the President’s Office wrote, thanking the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War for their assistance.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
RELATED ARTICLES
Russia’s Invasion Cannot Derail Ukraine’s Rule of Law Reforms War in Ukraine
28 minutes ago
OPINION: Russia’s Invasion Cannot Derail Ukraine’s Rule of Law Reforms
By Denys Maslov
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack War in Ukraine
2 hours ago
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack
By AFP
Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
3 hours ago
OPINION: Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West
By Oksana Bashuk Hepburn
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous European Parliament calls for investigating Russia’s crimes in Ukraine
Next » Ukraine Says Seized ‘Pro-Russian Literature’ from Monasteries