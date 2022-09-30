The Federal Intelligence Service of Germany (BND) has reportedly been providing Ukraine valuable information from the war zone since the start of the summer, German national weekly Die Zeit has reported.

More than 100 reports containing satellite imagery and details about Russian positions intercepted by German spies have already been sent to Ukrainian special services as part of a covert operation,

The collaboration between BND and Ukrainian Special Services, as reported by Die Zeit,’ was confirmed by sources of Der Spiegel in security circles. In April Kyiv received special technical equipment for secure data transmission.

The German government has made it clear that the data is “not suitable” for the mounting of attacks on Russian forces. Ukrainians should be able to process information with the aid of images of Russian positions or specifics of ammunition storage facilities located in Russian-occupied territory.

The Federal Intelligence Service of Germany investigated whether providing intelligence support was legal and obtained legal counsel regarding the legitimacy of transferring such information to Ukraine.

The military refers to the actions taken to get ready for attacks on military targets as “target designation.” According to the BND report, Germany would not become a party to the conflict by sharing information with Ukraine. Chancellor Olaf Scholz is said to be determined to prevent this at all costs.

Berlin also emphasizes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not “directly” plan attacks on the basis of intelligence findings. Only data from Ukraine is transmitted by BND; no information about military installations located on Russian soil is made public.