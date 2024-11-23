Search

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 11-23-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 11-23-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

By Kyiv Post
8h ago

N. Korean Troops Massed in Russia to Enter Ukraine War ’Soon’: Pentagon Chief

By AFP
10m ago

Austin said he had "not seen significant reporting" of North Korean troops being "actively engaged in combat" to date.

The United States expects that thousands of North Korean troops massing in Russia will "soon" enter combat against Ukraine, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said Saturday.

About 10,000 North Korean soldiers were believed to be based in the Russian border region of Kursk, Austin said, where they were being "integrated into the Russian formations".

Drone Wars –Technology, Tactics, Strategy, Countermeasures, Legislation

By Steve Brown
27m ago

The impact of unmanned vehicles in the air, on the ground, and at sea could not have been predicted five years ago but their influence on the Ukrainian battlefield released the genie from the bottle.

Unmanned military drones, have evolved exponentially as tools for surveillance, reconnaissance, kamikaze strikes, logistical, and various other military applications since Russia’s February 2022 invasion. Even so, many experts think military drone development in Ukraine has barely scratched the surface and that the future holds even more exciting possibilities for this latest military innovation.

The ability of drones to inconspicuously provide real-time information have made them indispensable sources for strategic and tactical decision-making on the modern battlefield as well as strike weapons.

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, November, 22, 2024

By ISW
1h ago

Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian military leadership continue to extol the ballistic missile that Russian forces launched at Ukraine on November 21, likely in an effort to artificially inflate expectations of Russian capabilities and encourage Western and Ukrainian self-deterrence.
  • Russia may additionally conduct test launches of the same or similar ballistic missiles in the coming days to accomplish the same rhetorical effect.
  • Russia has reportedly provided North Korea with over one million barrels of oil and an unspecified number and type of air defense systems and missiles in return for North Korea's provision of manpower for Russia's war effort in Ukraine.
  • The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office opened an investigation against another instance of Russian forces executing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in Donetsk Oblast.
  • Russian forces recently advanced west of Svatove, south of Chasiv Yar, south of Toretsk, northeast of Vuhledar, and northeast of Velyka Novosilka.
  • Russia continues to build its training capacity by establishing new service academies in occupied Ukraine.

Team Biden Resorts to ‘Not My Fault’

By Jonathan Sweet
1h ago
By Mark Toth
1h ago

Sullivan denies the truth: the issue isn’t manpower, it’s Russia’s unabated ability to generate combat forces, equipment and weaponry; White House policy has given sanctuary to Moscow’s war machine.

In an interview with PBS News journalist Nick Schifrin on Monday, President Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan seemed to assign blame for the stalemate in Ukraine on manpower shortfalls rather than the absence of specific weapon systems and the authorizations required to use them against imminent Russian and North Korean threats in Russia.

According to Sullivan, “It’s about manpower, and Ukraine needs to do more, in our view, to firm up its lines in terms of the number of forces it has on the front lines … Where is the straightest line between Ukrainian performance and inputs? It’s on mobilization and manpower.”

