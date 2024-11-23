Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 11-23-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 11-23-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Austin said he had "not seen significant reporting" of North Korean troops being "actively engaged in combat" to date.
The United States expects that thousands of North Korean troops massing in Russia will "soon" enter combat against Ukraine, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said Saturday.
About 10,000 North Korean soldiers were believed to be based in the Russian border region of Kursk, Austin said, where they were being "integrated into the Russian formations".
The impact of unmanned vehicles in the air, on the ground, and at sea could not have been predicted five years ago but their influence on the Ukrainian battlefield released the genie from the bottle.
Unmanned military drones, have evolved exponentially as tools for surveillance, reconnaissance, kamikaze strikes, logistical, and various other military applications since Russia’s February 2022 invasion. Even so, many experts think military drone development in Ukraine has barely scratched the surface and that the future holds even more exciting possibilities for this latest military innovation.
The ability of drones to inconspicuously provide real-time information have made them indispensable sources for strategic and tactical decision-making on the modern battlefield as well as strike weapons.
Sullivan denies the truth: the issue isn’t manpower, it’s Russia’s unabated ability to generate combat forces, equipment and weaponry; White House policy has given sanctuary to Moscow’s war machine.
In an interview with PBS News journalist Nick Schifrin on Monday, President Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan seemed to assign blame for the stalemate in Ukraine on manpower shortfalls rather than the absence of specific weapon systems and the authorizations required to use them against imminent Russian and North Korean threats in Russia.
According to Sullivan, “It’s about manpower, and Ukraine needs to do more, in our view, to firm up its lines in terms of the number of forces it has on the front lines … Where is the straightest line between Ukrainian performance and inputs? It’s on mobilization and manpower.”