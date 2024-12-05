Attention is rightly focussed on Georgia, where pro-European forces are battling it out on the streets against a pro-Russian government and its security forces.

With the fate of that country hanging in the balance, the scenes from Tbilisi are strongly reminiscent of the internal pro-democracy protests in Ukraine in Kyiv and elsewhere, which in fact became revolutions – the Orange Revolution of 2004 and the Revolution of Dignity in the capital’s central Maidan Square in late 2013 and early 2014.

The presence of numerous blue and yellow flags among the Georgian demonstrators also highlights the similarities between the events in Kyiv 10 years ago and what Tbilisi is currently experiencing.

It is therefore not surprising and welcome that the president of Ukraine, a country engaged in a cruel existential war of liberation against Russia, has condemned “the Georgian government that is surrendering Georgia to Putin” and imposed sanctions against it.

Nor is his appeal and observation that “It is crucial that our partners also voice their position now, openly declaring what is happening. And action must be taken. This is how it works in international affairs: if you do not respond in time or fail to respond with principle, then decades are lost, and countries are robbed of their freedom.”

Yes, certainly so. And here Zelensky goes on to declare: “We must not lose anyone in this region – neither Georgia, nor Moldova, nor Ukraine.”

Stop! For here there is a surprise – the list is incomplete. Who is missing?

Well, don’t scratch your head for too long. Just remember the other thousands of red and white flags like those in Tbilisi – the red and white national colors of democratic Belarus when its people also took to the streets in the second half of 2000 to defend their freedom and independence.

For a few weeks or months back then the world was also impressed by the heroism and fortitude of the Belarusian people as their mass peaceful protest were gradually savagely beaten down by the masked thugs of Putin’s vassal Aleksander Lukashenko.

After four years of intensified repression, not only has Lukashenko turned his country into a prison for many hundreds of patriotic dissenters, but also allowed Russia to use Belarus as a staging area for its military aggression against Ukraine. And he is poised to run another fake presidential ‘election’ early next year to prolong his stay in power even longer.

In the meantime, Belarusian patriots have strongly supported Ukraine. Zelensky seems to forget that there are not only Georgian volunteer battalions fighting against Russia in Ukraine's armed forces, but also Belarusian ones. And they have sacrificed their lives for the common cause.

Recently, the exiled leader of the Belarusian democratic forces, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who is recognised and received by leaders throughout the democratic world, but for some inexplicable reason is not welcome in Ukraine, declared, “Today, I join the people of Ukraine in honoring the Day of Dignity and Freedom, marking the beginning of the Orange Revolution of 2004 & the Revolution of Dignity in 2013. The courage of Ukrainians continues to inspire all who fight for freedom & democracy.”

And she was one of the first to salute the democratic protestors in Tbilisi. On Nov. 29 she wrote:

“Georgia belongs in Europe! Stay strong and keep fighting for your freedom and democracy—your courage inspires the world. The people of Georgia have the right to choose their destiny and a European future. Our hearts are with you.”

So, at this point there is absolutely no excuse for Zelensky’s political myopia, forgetfulness, selective inconsistency – call it what you want – regarding neighbouring Belarus and its suppressed population.

“We must stand united in defending ourselves against Moscow,” Zelensky declares in his statement announcing the sanctions against “Ivanishvili and His Accomplices – the Ones Who Are Selling Out the Interests of Georgia and Its People.”

“We call on Europe, America and everyone in the world to do the same – to act with principle,” he adds.

So, practice what you preach and start with yourself!

It is high time to abandon the blatant and puzzling inconsistency and double standards of official Kyiv towards Belarus and embrace the representatives of the country's democratic forces, as in the case of Georgia and Moldova.

Do we stand united? The selective ignoring of those who see themselves as democratic allies of Ukraine in the fight against Russian imperialism and the defense of freedom is shameful and self-defeating.

But it is not too late to make the necessary amends.