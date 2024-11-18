Widely believed to have won the Belarusian presidential election against autocrat Alexander Lukashenko back in 2020, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, forced into exile, has led an oppositional government operating from Lithuania and Poland.

Today, the Belarusian democratic opposition is seeking to build bridges with the Ukrainians who are now in the frontline fight against Russian imperialist aggression, even as Belarusians struggle for freedom against Belarusian authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko, who continues to serve Moscow and under whose rule Minsk has been an accomplice to war crimes in Ukraine.

Coming from the Astrozhski Belarus-Ukraine Forum, which seeks to build cooperation between the two countries, Franak Vyachorka, Tsikhanouskaya’s political advisor, stopped at Kyiv Post to talk to Kyiv Post journalist Jeremy Dirac about the current state of affairs in Belarus, the Belarusian diaspora, the election of American president Donald Trump, the Belarusian volunteer battalion fighting on Ukraine’s side, and the effort to build relations between the Belarusian democratic opposition and Kyiv.

Jeremy Dirac
Jeremy Dirac
Jeremy Dirac is the Deputy Managing News Editor for Kyiv Post. He’s been working in journalism for many years and has been focused on Ukrainian issues. Before joining Kyiv Post, he served as the Ukraine Desk Editor for WhoWhatWhy.org and as the Online News Editor for UATV Channel. He graduated from UMass Amherst in 2005 and learned the ropes as a cub reporter for The Recorder newspaper in Greenfield, Massachusetts.
