President-elect Donald Trump’s team is considering holding direct talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to ease tensions and reduce the risk of armed conflict, according to Reuters.

The discussions would aim to revive US-North Korea relations, though the potential outcome remains uncertain.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

North Korea has largely ignored outgoing President Joe Biden’s calls for negotiation without “preliminary conditions” while at the same time strengthening its ties with Russia, which may complicate Trump’s efforts.

Initial talks would likely focus on restoring basic communication channels, but broader diplomatic goals have yet to be outlined. Analysts suggest the issue may take a back seat to more urgent foreign policy challenges, including the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Advertisement

Last week, Trump nominated Alex Wong as his Deputy National Security Adviser. Wong, who served as the deputy special representative for North Korea during Trump’s first term, was involved in organizing past Trump-Kim summits.

Trump has expressed confidence in his ability to re-engage with Kim, claiming during his campaign that the North Korean leader “misses” their previous relationship.

"But when we get back [in the White House], I get along with him," Trump said. "He'd like to see me back, too. I think he misses me if you want to know the truth."

Trump and Kim held three high-profile meetings during Trump’s first term: in Singapore, Hanoi, and at the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea. While the summits generated significant attention, they yielded little in the way of lasting agreements on denuclearization or peace.

Other Topics of Interest Russia’s Mighty T-90 Tank: Not Exactly as World-Beating as Putin Wants The probable destruction of Russia’s best tank, the T-90, by an advanced American kamikaze drone is another nail in the coffin of Kremlin claims of weapons dominance on Ukrainian battlefields.

In recent weeks, Kim has accused the US of escalating tensions, warning of an unprecedented risk of nuclear war on the Korean peninsula.

“Never before have the warring parties faced such a dangerous and acute confrontation,” he said in mid-November.

North Korea Deepens Ties with Russia

Advertisement

North Korea has stepped into Russia’s war in Ukraine, supplying weapons and troops to bolster Moscow’s military campaign. In return, Russia has provided North Korea with oil, anti-aircraft missiles, and economic support.

The growing partnership was formalized in June when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a strategic partnership treaty during the Russian leader’s visit to Pyongyang.

The agreement commits both nations to offer military aid “without delay” if either is attacked and to collaborate in countering Western sanctions. Putin described the treaty as a “breakthrough document.”

Experts suggest North Korea may be leveraging the Ukraine war to recalibrate its foreign policy. By sending soldiers and military equipment, Pyongyang is positioning itself as a key player in Russia's war economy, potentially shifting its traditional reliance on China as its primary ally and trade partner.

Analysts also point out that Russia’s vast natural resources, including oil and gas, could provide North Korea with crucial economic lifelines as part of this burgeoning alliance.