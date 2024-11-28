About $6.8 billion is left in the US president’s approved coffers to give to Ukraine, remaining from the roughly $61 billion in weapons appropriations passed by Congress this spring. Experts worry that President Joe Biden won’t be able to send those weapons to Kyiv before President-elect Donald Trump takes over in late January. It remains unclear whether Trump will use the remaining budget to provide Ukraine with much-needed defenses. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. “Ending the war in Ukraine is near the top of the list, if not at the top of the list of Trump’s priorities,” said CNN special political correspondent Jeff Zeleny on Wednesday, adding that those funds are “unlikely to be used up” in time, then it’s “all up to Trump.” Advertisement Evelyn Farkas of the McCain Institute, who recently returned from Ukraine, told the network, “This war is not popular in Russia, but Putin is not likely to want to give up territory gained in Ukraine.” She said the incoming administration is expected to issue an ultimatum allegedly to both sides near the beginning of the new term and that it is “likely that Trump will cut off assistance if Ukraine doesn’t play ball.” On the other hand, Col. Cedric Lighton said on the same network, “If Russia balks, the US could reopen the spigot of aid.” On Wednesday, Trump revealed that he was nominating staunch loyalist and retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg as his Ukraine envoy, charged with ending the nearly three-year Russian invasion. Other Topics of Interest ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, November, 27, 2024 Latest from the Institute for the Study of War. A fixture on the cable news circuit, the 80-year-old national security veteran co-wrote an academic paper earlier this year calling for Washington to leverage military aid to force Kyiv into peace talks. “General Kellogg at least has an understanding of the military situation in Ukraine,” Col. Lighton said when comparing the general with other potential picks for Trump’s Russo-Ukraine war tsar, such as Russian-born lawyer and close Trump aide Boris Epshteyn. Advertisement

🧵🇺🇸🇺🇦 BREAKING: Lt Gen (ret.) Keith Kellogg will be President Trump's Special Envoy to Ukraine.

Listen closely to his words:

"Putin will not start a nuclear war."

"You don't fight a war allowing [Russia] to have sanctuaries. If you've got to fight a war, you fight a war!" pic.twitter.com/qmbX1P37T1 — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) November 27, 2024

Elon Musk says Alexander Vindman committed “treason” and will “pay the appropriate penalty” The world’s richest man and Donald Trump’s pick to dismantle what he deems are unnecessary government positions set his sights on Alexander Vindman on Wednesday, a Trump whistleblower and more recently an op-ed contributor to Kyiv Post. Elon Musk took to his own social media platform on Wednesday to say that Vindman “is on the payroll of Ukrainian oligarchs and has committed treason against the United States, for which he will pay the appropriate penalty.” Vindman was subpoenaed to testify before Congressional investigators on October 29, 2019, as part of the US House of Representatives’ impeachment of Donald Trump for soliciting Moscow’s interference in the 2016 elections. Vindman told investigators, “I became aware of outside influencers promoting a false and alternative narrative of Ukraine inconsistent with the consensus views of the interagency.” Trump ultimately was impeached on Dec. 19 of that year on those charges, but was acquitted by the then-Republican-controlled Senate. He was again impeached in January 2021 for fomenting an attempted, deadly overthrow of the US government, denying the results of the verified presidential elections in 2020, which he lost. Once again, his Republican allies in the Senate lacked the courage to convict him. Advertisement

Elon, here you go again making false and completely unfounded accusations without providing any specifics. That’s the kind of response one would expect from a conspiracy theorist. What oligarch? What treason?



Let me help you out with the facts: I don’t take/have never taken… https://t.co/E2ieupoiRf — Alexander S. Vindman 🇺🇸 (@AVindman) November 27, 2024