US President Joe Biden has granted “a full and unconditional pardon” to his son, Hunter Biden, for any crimes he “has committed or may have committed or taken part in” between Jan.1, 2014, and Dec.1, 2024, according to a White House statement.

The pardon covers all charges, including those for which Hunter Biden had been convicted.

President Biden stated that his son was “selectively and unfairly prosecuted” because of his familial ties.

“No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son – and that is wrong... In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me – and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough,” Biden stated.

Hunter Biden acknowledged his past mistakes during his struggles with addiction and expressed gratitude for the pardon.

“I will never take the mercy that was granted to me today for granted, and I will dedicate the life I have rebuilt to helping those who are still suffering,” he said.

President-elect Donald Trump criticized the decision, calling it an abuse of the justice system.

Background on the Charges

The investigation into Hunter Biden began in 2018 after allegations surfaced that he purchased a gun while using drugs and misrepresented his drug use on legal forms.

During the summer of 2023, Hunter Biden struck a deal with the US Department of Justice that required him to plead guilty to tax violations. In exchange, charges related to illegal weapon possession were supposed to be dismissed. However, the court did not approve this agreement.

He later faced charges of tax evasion and filing a false tax return. In June 2024, Hunter was convicted of illegal firearm possession, and in September, he pleaded guilty to tax crimes.

Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 16, with potential penalties of up to 25 years in prison.

Earlier statements by President Biden and the White House had suggested he would not pardon his son. However, the President said he hopes the American public will understand his decision as both a father and a leader.