Kyiv Post is proud to announce that the tradition of supporting our publication and democracy in Ukraine will be maintained under the leadership of Ruslan Kivan, who has taken over as publisher and owner of Ukraine’s oldest English-language news outlet – Kyiv Post, Ukraine’s Global Voice - www.kyivpost.com

“It’s a profound honor and responsibility for me to continue the work of my late father, Adnan Kivan, who was a special person with a unique vision and extraordinary intellect. Like him, I am a firm supporter of democracy in Ukraine, especially as it strives for victory. I want to make it clear that I am committed to the principles of honesty and freedom of speech, as they are the foundations of democracy.

While Kadorr Group and Kyiv Post have been impacted by his loss, the principles by which he lived will remain with us forever: faith in God, honesty, and high moral standards. This means I will continue to support Kyiv Post’s independence with all the resources needed to ensure its continuing fight for justice and battle against corruption and providing the world with complete and accurate information about the situation in Ukraine and what is truly happening here.” - Ruslan Kivan

Luc Chénier, CEO of Kyiv Post, and Bohdan Nahaylo, Editor-in-Chief, will continue to work with Ruslan Kivan to expand the global reach, reputation and influence of Kyiv Post all of which have grown significantly since they took over three years ago.

Kyiv Post’s CEO Luc Chénier comments: “It was an honor to work with the late Mr. Adnan Kivan over the past three years to transform Kyiv Post into a truly global media holding, with 97% of our readership living in the West. A big part of that success was working with Ruslan Kivan, and I am proud and inspired to continue our great collaboration and rich tradition of delivering transparent, hard-hitting news about Ukraine to the world!”

The Editor-in-Chief Bohdan Nahaylo adds: “Thanks to the Kivan family, despite the difficult war conditions, we’ve managed to rebuild and rebrand Kyiv Post and become a respected “global influencer.” We have a great team in place, have successfully created our niches on social media, and some of the world’s top experts and influencers are eager to appear on our pages. The continued confidence and support of Ruslan Kivan motivates us to work hard to live up to his high standards and expectations.”

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s oldest English news organization (29 years). Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine and a perfect News Guard rating 100% (October 2023) alongside such other leading global organizations such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, etc., make it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.