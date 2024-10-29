Unknown drones attacked the Russian Special Forces University in Gudermes, Chechnya, around 6:30 a.m. of Tuesday, Oct. 29. The incident was reported by the Kremlin's envoy in Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov. The attack, which was the first recorded drone attack on Chechen territory, resulted in a minor fire.

“As a result of the drone strike, the roof of an empty building on the grounds of the Russian Special Forces University caught fire. There were no casualties or injuries. The fire has been extinguished,” Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Well-informed sources in Ukraine’s special services, speaking anonymously to Kyiv Post, confirmed the drone attack. However, they suggested that it was likely carried out by Dagestanis targeting Putin's Russian Special Forces University, adding that this could be “a continuation of a previous confrontation with Kadyrov's forces.”

Under Ramzan Kadyrov's leadership, Chechnya holds a special relationship with Putin’s Kremlin, giving the republic significant influence in the North Caucasus. Kadyrov’s growing influence often causes discontent in neighboring Dagestan, where local authorities strive to maintain their own positions.

Kadyrov has repeatedly expressed his desire to expand his influence over other republics, particularly Dagestan, exacerbating ethnic and political tensions in the region.

Additionally, the head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, confirmed the attack on Kadyrov’s Special Forces University in Chechnya.