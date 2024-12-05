The Georgian government's announcement that it will suspend the EU rapprochement process has triggered widespread protest. Tens of thousands have taken to the streets in recent days, while in Tbilisi there have been violent clashes between demonstrators and the security forces every night. Both socially and in its foreign policy, the country is at a crossroads.

Reminiscent of Kyiv in 2014

The images from Tbilisi put Denik N in mind of the Ukrainian Maidan:

“Back then, Ukrainian President Yanukovych turned his back on Europe on the advice of his comrade and protector, Russian President Putin, which led to the occupation of Crimea and the Donbas and ultimately to a large-scale trench war that now threatens all of Europe. ... Now Georgia is facing the same threat as Ukraine did ten years ago. It remains unclear who told the Georgian government that Europe is the enemy. ... Skirmishes can easily turn into civil war. And that would be particularly pleasing to someone sitting far away - in the Kremlin.”

New elections the only non-violent solution

Dnevnik lists potential scenarios:

“One possibility would be that Georgian Dream, with Russia's blessing, suppresses the demonstrations with a crackdown. ... Arrests, show trials and widespread persecution would follow, with the help of the newly adopted law on foreign agents. The other possibility would be a repeat of the colour revolutions of the 2000s or - in the worst case - of the Maidan in 2013-2014. ... The best case scenario would be new elections under international supervision.”

Tbilisi slipping towards the Kremlin

The Süddeutsche Zeitung is worried:

“In Tbilisi the ruling elite has long ceased to care what the people want. ... But the majority of Georgians feel doubly and triply betrayed. Many no longer believe that their government is serious about Europe and democracy. Over the years it has devised one repressive law after another - or copied them from Russia. In its balancing act between Brussels and the Kremlin it has slipped more and more towards the Kremlin. Things are only likely to get worse from here.”

Compromise with the West seems out of reach

Ukrainska Pravda looks at the reasons behind the Georgian leadership's decision to put EU integration on hold:

“It seems that this escalation was necessary for the ruling Georgian Dream party for one reason: to get ahead of the West and show that the decision to freeze relations was taken in Tbilisi and is not an EU initiative. This means that Tbilisi no longer believes in the possibility of a compromise with the West. The events of 28 and 29 November, however, significantly increase the likelihood of the West not recognising the legitimacy of the recent parliamentary elections and imposing sanctions on key members of the Georgian government. At the same time, this would bring the anti-government protests to a new level.”

EU no longer attractive to everyone

Not everyone in Georgia is happy with the EU's demands, writes the pro-government daily Magyar Nemzet:

“One cannot say that there is no Russian influence, but nor can one say that the EU is not exerting political pressure on Georgia. Of course there is a constant battle going on in the background, with each country trying to win over as many allies as possible. ... The EU is a community of interests and not an ideological bloc. It cannot justify why Georgia should pass laws to extend LGBTQ rights, but it is nonetheless calling for this major change. If Tbilisi objects, it is stamped as pro-Russian. But understandably, not everyone is happy about this categorisation.”

