Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, sharply reacted to Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili's decision to remain in office amidst elections allegedly falsified by Russia. The former Russian president claimed that "people used to be hanged for this" and warned protesters that "this usually ends badly."

"In Georgia, there is yet another attempt at a 'color revolution'—be it 'roses,' 'orange,' or whatever else. Part of the population is in the streets, shouting, smashing, and setting things on fire. Another part remains silent," Medvedev wrote on Telegram on Sunday, Dec. 1.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Additionally, Medvedev made harsh comments about Georgian President Zourabichvili, calling her an "expired president" and a "crazy old lady" who refuses to acknowledge the election results or step down.

Advertisement

"People used to be hanged on lamp posts for things like this. These days are more humane. She’ll get away with it," he added.

Medvedev further stated that Georgia's current situation has all the prerequisites for civil unrest and suggested that the country could "quickly follow Ukraine's path into a dark abyss," adding ominously that "this usually ends very badly."

On Saturday Kyiv Post reported that the Georgian Interior Ministry announced the detention of 107 people during the second night of protests against the suspension of negotiations on the country’s accession to the European Union.

Other Topics of Interest In Blinken Сall, Turkey Backs Moves to Ease Syria Tension The call came after Syrian rebels and their Turkish-backed allies launched their biggest offensive in years, seizing control of Syria’s second-largest city Aleppo.

The arrests were made under charges of disobeying police orders and petty hooliganism, according to the ministry.

On Friday night, Nov. 29, Georgian riot police used tear gas and water cannons against protesters in Tbilisi and other cities, as thousands rallied against the government’s decision to postpone pursuing European Union membership.

Demonstrators, waving EU and Georgian flags, gathered outside parliament, blocking Tbilisi’s main street. The protests escalated after midnight when police fired rubber bullets and clashed with protesters, some of whom erected burning barricades.