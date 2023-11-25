Join the National Action "Light a Candle," a tradition observed on Holodomor Victims' Memorial Day every year, which usually falls on the fourth Saturday of November.

On this day, Ukraine pays homage to those who suffered during the Holodomor of 1932-1933, as well as the mass artificial famines of 1921-1923 and 1946-1947.

This year, Holodomor Victims' Memorial Day in Ukraine falls on Saturday, November 25. The 2023 campaign in memory of the Holodomor victims carries the slogan "We remember. Unite. Let's win!"

In 2023, Ukraine will commemorate the victims of the genocide perpetrated by the communist regime within the backdrop of a full-scale war initiated by Russia, openly revealing its intentions to annihilate Ukrainians as a people.

Today, we extend an invitation to all residents of Kyiv to participate in the National minute of silence at 16:00 and engage in the All-Ukrainian action "Light a Candle."

Anyone can illuminate a light within their homes or place a lamp near memorials or crosses in honor of the Holodomor victims.

Join us in this act of remembrance and solidarity.