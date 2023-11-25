Join the National Action "Light a Candle," a tradition observed on Holodomor Victims' Memorial Day every year, which usually falls on the fourth Saturday of November.

On this day, Ukraine pays homage to those who suffered during the Holodomor of 1932-1933, as well as the mass artificial famines of 1921-1923 and 1946-1947.

This year, Holodomor Victims' Memorial Day in Ukraine falls on Saturday, November 25. The 2023 campaign in memory of the Holodomor victims carries the slogan "We remember. Unite. Let's win!"

In 2023, Ukraine will commemorate the victims of the genocide perpetrated by the communist regime within the backdrop of a full-scale war initiated by Russia, openly revealing its intentions to annihilate Ukrainians as a people.

Today, we extend an invitation to all residents of Kyiv to participate in the National minute of silence at 16:00 and engage in the All-Ukrainian action "Light a Candle."

Anyone can illuminate a light within their homes or place a lamp near memorials or crosses in honor of the Holodomor victims.

Join us in this act of remembrance and solidarity.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing Ukraine
12 hours ago
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing
By AFP
Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move War in Ukraine
12 hours ago
Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move
By Julia Struck
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid Ukraine
12 hours ago
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid
By AFP
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Kyiv Hit by 'Most Massive' Drone Attack Since War Began
Next » Book Review: Winter in Moscow, by Malcom Muggeridge