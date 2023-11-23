Forty-five UN member states have signed a declaration to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine against the food crisis induced by Russia’s blockade of grain exports and to honor the victims of Holodomor at the 90th anniversary of the man-made famine.

Holodomor occurred under Soviet leader Joseph Stalin. It was death and forced deportation for millions of Ukrainians in the 1930s, an act recognized as “genocide” by various European parliaments this year.

“We would like to emphasize in this document that the Holodomor should be a reminder for present and future generations to unconditionally respect human rights in order to prevent the repetition of such tragedies,” said Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine’s permanent representative to the UN.

He also called Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian grain export a “weaponization of food” that would threaten global food security, citing Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative and deliberate attacks on Ukrainian port and grain infrastructure. 

Ukraine is one of the biggest wheat producers in the world, accounting for 10 percent of global wheat supplies.

Kyslytsya also drew a parallel between Holodomor and Russia’s current invasion of Ukraine, noting that the only difference is that Ukraine now enjoys international support while Holodomor remained largely unheard of until much later.

“Stalin resorted to total food confiscation and starving people to death, Putin has ordered a full-scale military invasion,” said Kyslytsia.

Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January
Similar topics of Interest

Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January

Kyiv is urgently trying to change the narrative that backing from its Western allies is waning as doubts swirl over support from the United States. 

US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, has drawn a similar parallel at a White House National Security Council meeting, calling Russia’s invasion a “war against vulnerable populations around the world.”

“Like Stalin, Putin uses food as a weapon of war. Like Stalin, Putin caused hunger and death in Ukraine,” said Thomas-Greenfield.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Leo Chiu
Leo Chiu
Leo Chiu is a news reporter residing in Eastern Europe since 2015 with a profound interest in geopolitics, having witnessed two presidential elections in Belarus and visited numerous contested regions worldwide. He believes in the human side of journalism and that there's a story to be told behind every number and statistic.
RELATED ARTICLES
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing Ukraine
12 hours ago
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing
By AFP
Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move War in Ukraine
12 hours ago
Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move
By Julia Struck
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid Ukraine
12 hours ago
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid
By AFP
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Ukraine Reports Energy ‘Deficit’ as Temperatures Drop
Next » In Ukraine, Russia's Military Has A Manpower Problem. Now It's Becoming A Political Problem