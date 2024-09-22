Iran showcased new versions of the Shahed drones used by Russia in Ukraine alongside a new missile on Saturday during a military parade.

Iranian state news agency IRNA reported that the “newest” Shahed 136-B drone, presumably an upgrade of the Shahed 136 drones Russia has been using daily in Ukraine, and the Jahad ballistic missile were unveiled in Saturday’s parade that commemorated Iran’s Sacred Defense Week.

Iran claims the new Shahed 136-B drone has a range of over 4,000 kilometers (2,500 miles) with unspecified new features, doubling the range of current Shahed drones used in Ukraine with up to 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles) in range. The Jahad ballistic missile supposedly has an operational range of 1,000 kilometers (more than 600 miles).

The new drone’s alleged range would cover the entirety of Ukraine if launched from Russia and is capable of reaching NATO countries bordering Ukraine through Ukrainian territories.

Russia has been using the Shahed drones – and the domestically-produced variants known as Geran – against Ukraine, mostly against civilian infrastructure and accompanying its missiles during massive aerial strikes to distract air defenses due to their relatively low cost.

It’s not clear if Iran has supplied the new drone to Russia, or whether Russia was involved in the development of the new drone by providing Iran with data and experience it has obtained by deploying the drones in Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in early September that Iran has provided Russia with the short-range Fath-360 missiles with a range of up to 120 kilometers (75 miles), which could threaten a majority of frontline positions in eastern Ukraine and regional capitals in southern Ukraine.

Unnamed European intelligence officials also claimed in September that Russia has developed – and employed – a new drone called Garpiya-A1 using Chinese engines and parts against Ukraine.