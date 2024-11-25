Iran’s top diplomats to Russia protested on Saturday against the use of excessive force by Russian police in breaking up a fracas in Kazan on Friday between foreign students including several Iranian students.

A local Kazan Telegram channel said the fight broke out on Friday when a few foreign students tried to jump the queue in front of those who had waited in line for hours to receive official documents. A fight broke out to which the police responded with force and arrested two students of unspecified nationality.

“The office for work with foreigners at Kazan Federal University (KFU) is very inefficient. Because of the BRICS summit, many foreign students were able to return only in November, and then had to stand in line from 2 a.m. [just] to get [an entry] number.

“Many foreign students were unable to get one, and found out the visa extension period was less than 20 working days – as a result, they were made to sign an agreement to return to their country and wait for a new invitation to get a visa,” a student told the channel.

Videos posted by the channel showed police beating what appeared to be students involved in the brawl.