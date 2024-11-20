An Associated Press investigation on Sunday, Nov. 16 confirmed that Russia has begun to deploy modified attack drones carrying thermobaric warheads against Ukraine. The report indicates that a production plant located in Alabuga, in the Tatarstan region has been equipping the Iranian / Russian Shahed drones with these devastating payloads since at least the summer.

Thermobaric munitions, also known as aerosol or vacuum bombs, work by explosively dispersing an aerosol cloud of gas, liquid or powdered explosive which mixes with the surrounding air to create a massive fireball that produces blast overpressure with temperatures of up to 3,000°C that lasts for hundreds of milliseconds. The overpressure and heat causes damage to fortified structures like bunkers and buildings and cause severe injuries to soft targets including personnel and lightly armored vehicles

The overpressure is such that victims close to the detonation can suffer burst lungs, severe brain trauma, and ruptured eyeballs, according to experts.

Leaked documents from the Alabuga complex, cited by Defense Express on Nov. 7, describe the thermobaric payload, designated TB BCh-50 that in addition to a high explosive bursting charge and the thermobaric compound contains more than 2,300 steel balls that are scattered with lethal force.

Previous Findings

The Ukrainian military issues outlet Defense Express was among the first to report the appearance of these drones, attributing their findings to data reportedly obtained by the InformNapalm cyber community during an April hack of the Alabuga production complex, which InformNapalm later denied, via Telegram saying that the “AlabugaLeaks dumps and InformNapalm publications did not contain this data... This information may have been fabricated or distorted by unknown actors to legitimize false narratives.”

Despite these discrepancies relating to the source of the April leaks, Defense Express was able to confirm through other credible sources that Russia was actively working to enhance the destructive potential of Shahed-136 drones, not only through the use of the thermobaric payload but also by increasing the size of its conventional warhead.

Reports indicate that these drones, combined with decoy UAVs, have been deployed to overwhelm Ukrainian air defenses. Known as “Operation False Target,” the tactic involves launching swarms of drones, including those filled with foam and rags, alongside thermobaric and other munitions carrying drones, in the hope of confusing Ukraine’s air defenses and increasing the risk of catastrophic damage to residential areas.

Humanitarian Implications

The humanitarian implications of these weapons are potentially severe. Unlike conventional explosives, thermobaric warheads can spread destruction throughout entire rooms, bypassing walls and even sealed doors. Defense experts warn that the “two walls” method, whereby occupants shelter in their homes separated from the outside by two internal walls could now offer little protection.

Reports indicate that these drones have already been used in attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Forensic investigators in Kyiv have confirmed their deployment, highlighting the escalating danger they pose to both civilian populations and critical infrastructure.