A large-scale fire broke out in a warehouse in Novosibirsk, Russia, as a result of which an important Russian strategic facility burned down, as reported by Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Defense Council of Ukraine.

He published a video on Telegram, that reportedly showed that the Russian warehouse, which was a military facility, had burned down.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

According to Kovalenko, the warehouse belonged to a Russian company that supported the activities of several key industries, including energy infrastructure and the production of explosion-proof equipment.

Advertisement

The Russian Emergencies Ministry reported a fire in the 3,000-square-meter warehouse at around 7:38 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12. Strong winds helped the fire spread rapidly to an overall area of ​​up to 5,000 square meters, causing the roof of the building to partially collapse.

The Ministry said the fire was in a warehouse that held material used in the “sale of plastic products” belonging to the “Electrical Fittings Plant” company.

The fire was said to have been extinguished at around 3:00 a.m. on Dec. 13 by 98 firefighters and 30 pieces of equipment. There is no information relating to any injuries, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Other Topics of Interest Russia Hits Ukraine ‘in Response’ to ATACMS Strike on Taganrog Russia claimed its massive Dec. 13 attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure was retaliation for a Ukrainian ATACMS strike on a military airfield near Taganrog.

Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to target military assets within Russia as part of its strategy to weaken the Kremlin’s capabilities.

A drone attack struck near the barracks of a special police regiment in Grozny, Chechnya, early on Dec. 12, according to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

The explosion injured four guards, caused minor damage, and briefly sparked a fire that was quickly extinguished. Kadyrov attributed the attack to Ukraine's Armed Forces (AFU). This is the second drone strike on the same barracks this month, the first being on Dec. 4.

Advertisement

Russia has vowed to respond to Ukraine’s Dec. 11 strike on Taganrog in the Rostov region, where six US-made ATACMS missiles were reportedly used.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported minor injuries and shrapnel damage to two buildings, three military vehicles, and nearby civilian cars. “Appropriate measures will be taken,” the statement said.

Rostov Governor Yuri Slyusar confirmed multiple explosions early on Wednesday, with locals reporting air defense activity and approximately 10 blasts near the Taganrog airfield, which was believed to be the target.