Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and close ally of President Vladimir Putin posted a video on YouTube and Telegram on Saturday, Aug. 17, of him posing with a Tesla Cybertruck on which was mounted a Russian 12.7mm heavy machine gun which he has pledged to send to the front line in Ukraine.

Kadyrov, with yet another of his excessive publicity stunts is seen driving the vehicle around his palace grounds, standing on the load platform holding the machine gun draped in belted ammunition.

He also uses the opportunity to heap praise on the electric vehicle, the Tesla company, and, particularly Elon Musk, who he said was the “strongest genius of modern times” and inviting him to Russia.

He said he received the truck as a present from Musk himself, although neither the Tesla company nor the owner’s spokespersons have commented on the claim. He wrote: “I literally fell in love with this car. Elon, thank you!

He also invited Musk to Chechnya, the autonomous republic he rules within the Russian Federation:

“Come to Grozny, I’ll receive you as my dearest guest! I don’t think our Russian Foreign Ministry would object to such a trip

He also said he was intending to donate the vehicle to Russian forces fighting in Ukraine. “It’s not for nothing that they call this a cyberbeast,” he said. “I’m sure that this beast will bring plenty of benefits to our troops.

“We... await seeing your future products that will help us finish the special military operation,” Kadyrov wrote on Telegram, using the name that Putin uses to describe his war in Ukraine.

Kadyrov, who has been sanctioned by the US because of the numerous human rights violations for which he and his regime have been responsible, has been a strong supporter of Putin his war in Ukraine.

After a career as a British Army Ammunition Specialist and Bomb Disposal Officer, Steve later worked in the fields of ammunition destruction, demining and explosive ordnance disposal with the UN and NATO. In 2017, after taking early retirement, he moved to Ukraine with his Ukrainian wife and two sons where he became a full-time writer. He now works as a senior writer and English language editor with the Kyiv Post.
