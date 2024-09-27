World leaders addressed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, along with other pressing global issues, on the third day of the 79th UN General Assembly in New York.

Here is a summary of some of their key remarks.

President of the European Council of the European Union Charles Michel – ‘We ask China not to support Russia in an illegal war against Ukraine’

European Council President Charles Michel speaks during a debate on the results of the latest EU summits, as part of a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on February 6, 2024. (Photo by FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP)

Highlighting the major global conflicts that currently form “an explosive cocktail,” he pointed to the wars in Ukraine, Gaza, the Middle East, and Sudan. Michel said it was a permanent member of the Security Council that initiated an illegal war in Ukraine, warning that “this war is a threat to each and every one of us.”

He reaffirmed the Union’s unwavering support for Ukraine, pledging to stand by it “for as long as necessary” and stressing the need for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace grounded in the UN Charter.

Michel also underscored the significance of strategic partnerships, saying that the EU is working to rebalance its economic relations with China and diversify supply chains. “We ask China not to support Russia, either directly or indirectly, in its illegal war against Ukraine,” he added.

Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Alexander Schallenberg – ‘There cannot be any negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine’

Austria's Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Alexander Schallenberg speaks during the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on September 26, 2024. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

He said that Russia’s relentless pursuit of its full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine is “a violation of the UN Charter, of the most basic rules that we have set ourselves, that continues to shock.”

As a militarily neutral country, Austria does not equate neutrality with indifference.

“We know very well that a world in which Russia succeeds in shifting borders with tanks and rockets is a world more dangerous to all of us,” he said. Schallenberg said that the basic principles of international law enshrined in the Charter should be the bedrock of any negotiation, leading to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

“And let me be very clear, there cannot be any negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine,” he added.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Education, and Sport of Liechtenstein Dominique Hasler – ‘Two years of this brutal war brought immeasurable human suffering’

Liechtenstein's Minister for Foreign Affairs Dominique Hasler speaks during the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on September 26, 2024. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

Hasler stated the Russian aggression against Ukraine has not only destroyed Europe’s security architecture; it has undermined the international legal order. She said that the unequivocal stance of Liechtenstein in support of Ukraine is a commitment not just to the international order “but ultimately to our own security.”

“Two years of this brutal war of aggression has brought immeasurable human suffering, economic devastation, and environmental damage,” she said, adding that many of these outcomes are irreversible. Stressing the importance of bringing about a just peace, Hasler said that it must be based on international law and must ensure criminal accountability for those who initiated the war of aggression.

“This alone will give small states everywhere the confidence and belief that their sovereignty and territorial integrity will be protected and safeguarded here at the United Nations,” she said.

Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis – ‘The war in Ukraine is not another local European conflict’

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on September 26, 2024. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

He stated that since February 2022, Russia has brought violence, misery, and destruction back to the European continent. Mitsotakis expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian people who are fighting for their freedom and independence.

From the first hours of the Russian aggression, the European Union rose to the occasion, providing every possible support to Ukrainians, he said, adding, “The war in that country is not simply another local European conflict. It is a brutal challenge to the rules-based order that the UN stands for,” he said.

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer said the international community must turn away from the sense of fatalism that has taken hold. “Our task is to say no. We won’t accept this slide into greater and greater conflict, instability, and injustice,” he said, calling for a renewed commitment to the UN, internationalism, and the rule of law.

“That’s why we are so resolute in our support for Ukraine. They are exercising their rights to self-defense, as provided for under the UN Charter,” he said. According to him, the United Kingdom will stand with Ukraine for as long as necessary.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer reacts as he meets with Britain's Defence Secretary John Healey (unseen) and Member of the House of Lords George Robertson (unseen) at 10 Downing Street, in London, on July 16, 2024. (Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL / POOL / AFP)

Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard said Sweden’s steadfast support for Ukraine’s efforts to restore its sovereignty and territorial integrity will continue for as long as it takes. She stated that Sweden and Finland chose to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) as a direct response to Russia’s full-scale invasion.

“On Sweden’s part, this represents a truly historic change, ending 200 years of military non-alignment,” she said, adding that it is every state’s right to choose its security policy path.

Sweden's Minister of Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard speaks during the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on September 26, 2024. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof stated that the victims of Russia’s war in Europe extend beyond Ukraine. He stressed that by weaponizing the global food supply, millions have been driven back into hunger and poverty. Citing the UN Charter, he reaffirmed that “no state may use force against the territorial integrity of any other state.”

Schoof urged the international community to challenge countries that support Moscow’s defense industry or help it evade sanctions. “It means calling Russia to account for its actions,” he added, referencing the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Dick Schoof (R) gives a press conference after being nominated as preferred candidate to become the Netherlands' next prime minister, in the Hague on May 28, 2024. (Photo by Ramon van Flymen / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT

Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, recalling the needs of people affected by conflict, said that Ukraine, Gaza, Sudan, Myanmar, the Sahel, and now Lebanon are examples of the suffering of millions of people forced to leave their homes and families.

“The Russian Federation’s war of aggression against Ukraine constitutes a flagrant violation of international law,” he said.

Prime Minister of Portugal Luis Montenegro looks on prior to a working lunch with France's President at the presidential Elysee Palace, in Paris on June 19, 2024. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock, addressing Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, called on Member States to urge President Vladimir Putin to halt the attacks and come to the negotiation table “not only for our security but also in your own interest.”

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock meets with her Jordanian counterpart in Amman on September 5, 2024, during her visit to the region. (Photo by Khalil MAZRAAWI / AFP)

President of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, said that while the UN has prevented another world war, it failed to prevent and preclude regional conflicts, including the war in Ukraine and the bloodshed in the Middle East.

President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova speaks during the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on September 26, 2024. (Photo by Leonardo Munoz / AFP)

President of the Central African Republic Faustin Archange Touadera stated, “Peace is inextricably linked to sustainable development,” highlighting that this General Assembly session is marked by “conflicts” between Russia and Ukraine, between Israel and Hamas, in Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Nonetheless, dialogue is the only tool that can put an end to the bloodshed, he said.

President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera speaks during the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on September 26, 2024. (Photo by Leonardo Munoz / AFP)

Comorian Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mbae Mohamed said that the war in Ukraine is imperiling the balance of the world. He urged both countries to cooperate toward a ceasefire for peace, which is a prerequisite for stability not only in Ukraine but for the entire world, particularly Africa.

Comoros' Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mbae Mohamed speaks during the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on September 26, 2024. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

Prime Minister of Nepal K P Sharma Oli, expressing dismay over a world increasingly distressed by division, suspicion, hatred, and enmity, emphasized the primacy of dialogue and diplomacy, including in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli speaking at UN.

President of Kenya William Samoei Ruto said, “The promise of the United Nations Charter to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war has been profoundly shaken.” According to him, from Gaza to Darfur, Ukraine, Yemen, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan, the Sahel region, and the criminality in Haiti, conflict is inflicting a trail of destruction to life and livelihoods in historic proportions.

These conflicts have become battlegrounds for armed factions, external interventions, and proxy wars, resulting in unprecedented repercussions on global stability and economic development, he added.

Kenya's President William Ruto speaks during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (out of frame) on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the Lotte Palace Hotel in New York on September 26, 2024. (Photo by Bryan R. SMITH / POOL / AFP)

