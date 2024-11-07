Major arms exporter South Korea is not ruling out providing weapons directly to Ukraine, President Yoon Suk Yeol said Thursday, signalling a possible shift in Seoul's stance on the issue.

Yoon also revealed he had discussed North Korea with US president-elect Donald Trump in a phone conversation that laid the groundwork for a meeting in the "near future".

South Korea has a long-standing policy of not providing weapons to countries in conflict but indicated that could change in light of Pyongyang's deployment of troops to Russia to aid its war efforts in Ukraine.

"Now, depending on the level of North Korean involvement, we will gradually adjust our support strategy in phases," Yoon said at a press conference in Seoul.

"This means we are not ruling out the possibility of providing weapons."

North Korea has become one of the most vocal and important backers of Russia's full-scale offensive in Ukraine.

Seoul and the West have long accused Pyongyang of supplying artillery shells and missiles to Moscow for use in Ukraine.

The latest accusations, based on intelligence reports, indicate the North has deployed around 10,000 troops to Russia, suggesting even deeper involvement in the conflict and triggering outcry in Seoul, Kyiv and Western capitals.

Yoon said his office would monitor unfolding developments related to the operations of North Korean soldiers, and if he decided to provide weapons to Kyiv, the initial batch would be defensive.

"If we proceed with weapons support, we would prioritise defensive weapons as a first consideration," he said without elaborating.

- Trump meeting -

In a call with Trump that took place before the press briefing, Yoon said the two men had discussed a number of issues surrounding North Korea while agreeing to a face-to-face meeting.

"We agreed to meet in the near future... I believe there will be an opportunity to meet within this year," Yoon said.

Among the topics discussed were recent moves by the North, including its sending of trash-carrying balloons southward, he said.

"Regarding North Korea, we addressed issues such as the launching of over 7,000 trash balloons, GPS jamming, and their indiscriminate firing of ICBMs, IRBMs and SRBMs," Yoon said, referring to a recent flurry of missile tests.

Compared with his dovish predecessor Moon Jae-in, Yoon has taken a tough stance with the nuclear-armed North while improving ties with security ally Washington.

Since North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's second summit with then-president Trump collapsed in Hanoi in 2019, Pyongyang has abandoned diplomacy, doubling down on weapons development and rejecting Washington's offers of talks.

While in office, Trump met with Kim three times, beginning with a landmark summit in Singapore in June 2018, though the pair failed to make much progress on efforts to denuclearise the North.

During the campaign, Trump said: "I think he misses me," and that it was "nice to get along with somebody that has a lot of nuclear weapons".

In a commentary released in July, North Korea said that while it was true Trump tried to reflect the "special personal relations" between the heads of states, he "did not bring about any substantial positive change."

But with Trump set to be back in office, "North Korea may refrain from overtly criticising the US or carrying out significant provocations as it approaches next year, potentially testing the waters with the incoming Trump administration," said Hong Min, a senior analyst at the Korea Institute for National Unification.

With Trump and Kim, "the possibility of dialogue between the two cannot be ruled out", Hong said.

If Trump "shows considerable flexibility, a dramatic agreement on nuclear talks between the two could be within reach, although factors such as a closer Russia–North Korea alliance might pose challenges".