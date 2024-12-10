In a significant leap towards more autonomous warfare, Ukraine has officially greenlit the deployment of the Droid TW 12.7, a cutting-edge robotic combat system, to its military units. This approval comes after rigorous combat testing that proved the system's reliability, according to a recent press release from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

The Droid TW 12.7, a tracked platform armed with a formidable Browning 12.7 mm machine gun, represents Ukraine's growing emphasis on unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) in its tech-driven approach to warfare.

Screenshot from a Ukrainian Ministry of Defense video showing the Droid TW 12.7 robotic system, published Dec. 9 2024.

Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov underscored the importance of this milestone, stating, “We are codifying models that become reliable tools for our defenders, helping them perform tasks in the most difficult conditions. Our advantage is a high-tech army capable of withstanding modern challenges.”

The system's remote control via tablet and digital communication capabilities highlight Ukraine's focus on soldier safety and operational flexibility. This aligns with the country's broader initiative to develop and deploy various types of unmanned systems, including aerial and naval drones, which have already proven effective against Russian forces.

Ukraine's push for robotic combat systems is part of a larger trend in modern warfare. As Nataliia Kushnerska, a senior executive in Ukraine's defense industry, noted, this development “marks the emergence of an entirely new segment of modern warfare — drone-on-drone combat.”

The approval of the Droid TW 12.7 is just one example of Ukraine's commitment to military innovation. In November alone, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry codified over 120 types of weapons and military equipment, demonstrating the country's rapid adaptation to the evolving nature of the conflict.