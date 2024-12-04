Russia’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, claimed on Tuesday that Ukrainian intelligence agencies have been providing support to rebels fighting against the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. According to Nebenzia, some of the rebels have not been shy about their Ukrainian backing, even “openly flaunting” the relationship.

Nebenzia, speaking at a Security Council meeting, specifically pointed to fighters allied with the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), who he alleged have “not only not concealed the fact that they are supported by Ukraine, but they are also openly flaunting this.” The Russian envoy went on to claim that there was a clear “identifiable trail” leading back to GUR, which he said has been arming and training the rebels operating in northwest Syria, as reported by AFP.

Advertisement

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Displaced Syrian Kurds ride vehicles loaded with belongings on the Aleppo-Raqqa highway as they flee areas on the outskirts of the northern city of Aleppo which were formerly controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), after they were seized by Islamist-led rebels on December 2, 2024. On November 27, the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) alliance led a major offensive snatching Syria's second city Aleppo and dozens of towns and villages from government control, after years of regime gains in successive Russian-backed military campaigns. (Photo by Rami al SAYED / AFP)

Other Topics of Interest Global Threats May Increase if Kyiv Signs ‘Bad’ Peace Deal with Russia, Rutte Warns Trump NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned Trump of the global risks posed by China, Iran, and North Korea if Ukraine signs a peace deal on Russia’s terms.

“Ukrainian military instructors from the GUR are present... training HTS fighters for combat operations,” Nebenzia claimed, reinforcing the charge that Ukraine is not only supporting anti-Assad forces but is actively engaging in training and arming them.

The Russian diplomat further alleged that Ukrainian military instructors, reportedly from GUR, have been present in Syria, providing combat training to HTS fighters. This includes training for operations against Russian troops, according to Nebenzia. The accusation adds a new layer to the already complex dynamics of the Syrian civil war, as Russia has been a staunch ally of Assad since its military intervention in 2015, which was pivotal in turning the tide of the conflict in the Syrian president’s favor.

Advertisement

The accusation comes as a fresh offensive by HTS and other Islamist groups has forced a dramatic shift on the frontlines in Syria. Over the past week, HTS has made significant gains, capturing Aleppo and pushing toward Hama, Syria’s fourth-largest city. The Syrian army, with Russian air support, has responded by targeting what it calls “terrorist organizations” in the northwestern provinces of Idlib and Hama.