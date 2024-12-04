Russia’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, claimed on Tuesday that Ukrainian intelligence agencies have been providing support to rebels fighting against the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. According to Nebenzia, some of the rebels have not been shy about their Ukrainian backing, even “openly flaunting” the relationship.

Nebenzia, speaking at a Security Council meeting, specifically pointed to fighters allied with the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), who he alleged have “not only not concealed the fact that they are supported by Ukraine, but they are also openly flaunting this.” The Russian envoy went on to claim that there was a clear “identifiable trail” leading back to GUR, which he said has been arming and training the rebels operating in northwest Syria, as reported by AFP.

Advertisement

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Displaced Syrian Kurds ride vehicles loaded with belongings on the Aleppo-Raqqa highway as they flee areas on the outskirts of the northern city of Aleppo which were formerly controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), after they were seized by Islamist-led rebels on December 2, 2024. On November 27, the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) alliance led a major offensive snatching Syria's second city Aleppo and dozens of towns and villages from government control, after years of regime gains in successive Russian-backed military campaigns. (Photo by Rami al SAYED / AFP)

Global Threats May Increase if Kyiv Signs ‘Bad’ Peace Deal with Russia, Rutte Warns Trump
Other Topics of Interest

Global Threats May Increase if Kyiv Signs ‘Bad’ Peace Deal with Russia, Rutte Warns Trump

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned Trump of the global risks posed by China, Iran, and North Korea if Ukraine signs a peace deal on Russia’s terms.

“Ukrainian military instructors from the GUR are present... training HTS fighters for combat operations,” Nebenzia claimed, reinforcing the charge that Ukraine is not only supporting anti-Assad forces but is actively engaging in training and arming them. 

The Russian diplomat further alleged that Ukrainian military instructors, reportedly from GUR, have been present in Syria, providing combat training to HTS fighters. This includes training for operations against Russian troops, according to Nebenzia. The accusation adds a new layer to the already complex dynamics of the Syrian civil war, as Russia has been a staunch ally of Assad since its military intervention in 2015, which was pivotal in turning the tide of the conflict in the Syrian president’s favor.

Advertisement

The accusation comes as a fresh offensive by HTS and other Islamist groups has forced a dramatic shift on the frontlines in Syria. Over the past week, HTS has made significant gains, capturing Aleppo and pushing toward Hama, Syria’s fourth-largest city. The Syrian army, with Russian air support, has responded by targeting what it calls “terrorist organizations” in the northwestern provinces of Idlib and Hama.

In response to Russia’s claims, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry issued a strong rebuke, saying that Moscow and its ally Iran bear the primary responsibility for the recent escalation in the conflict. The ministry also criticized Assad for recognizing Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014. Ukrainian officials have long condemned Russia’s actions in Syria, pointing to the ongoing suffering of Syrians under Assad’s regime and the constant bombardment of Ukrainian civilians with Iranian-made drones.

Advertisement

“The Russian dictator (Vladimir) Putin and his allies in Iran continue to make every effort not to lose control over the puppet Syrian regime, which is associated by the majority of Syrians with inhuman cruelty, tyranny and crimes,” the ministry said.

Ukraine has continued to deny any direct involvement in the Syrian conflict, and the war of words at the UN appears to be part of the larger geopolitical rivalry between Russia and Ukraine.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Katie Livingstone
Katie Livingstone

Katie Livingstone is an American journalist who has covered the war in Ukraine since 2022. Her work has been nominated for the Pulitzer Prize among other awards and featured in Rolling Stone, Business Insider, USA Today, and several other outlets. She is a Fulbright Fellow whose work has focused on illuminating the impact of conflict and foreign policy on people and societies across the world.

Read Next
Production of 4,000 AI-Enabled German Kamikaze Drones for Ukraine Underway Germany
Production of 4,000 AI-Enabled German Kamikaze Drones for Ukraine Underway
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
South Korea’s Martial Law Overturned as President Yoon Faces Impeachment Push South Korea
South Korea’s Martial Law Overturned as President Yoon Faces Impeachment Push
By AFP
2h ago
Global Threats May Increase if Kyiv Signs ‘Bad’ Peace Deal with Russia, Rutte Warns Trump War in Ukraine
Global Threats May Increase if Kyiv Signs ‘Bad’ Peace Deal with Russia, Rutte Warns Trump
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Ukraine Dismisses Reports of Orders to Secure Kursk Until Trump Takes Office Zelensky
Ukraine Dismisses Reports of Orders to Secure Kursk Until Trump Takes Office
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Russia’s Growing Influence Abroad: Monument to Prigozhin Inaugurated in Central African Republic
Next » ‘All Those Responsible For These Heinous Crimes [Must Be] Punished’ – Ukraine at War Update for Dec. 4