Russia’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, claimed on Tuesday that Ukrainian intelligence agencies have been providing support to rebels fighting against the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. According to Nebenzia, some of the rebels have not been shy about their Ukrainian backing, even “openly flaunting” the relationship.
Nebenzia, speaking at a Security Council meeting, specifically pointed to fighters allied with the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), who he alleged have “not only not concealed the fact that they are supported by Ukraine, but they are also openly flaunting this.” The Russian envoy went on to claim that there was a clear “identifiable trail” leading back to GUR, which he said has been arming and training the rebels operating in northwest Syria, as reported by AFP.
“Ukrainian military instructors from the GUR are present... training HTS fighters for combat operations,” Nebenzia claimed, reinforcing the charge that Ukraine is not only supporting anti-Assad forces but is actively engaging in training and arming them.
The Russian diplomat further alleged that Ukrainian military instructors, reportedly from GUR, have been present in Syria, providing combat training to HTS fighters. This includes training for operations against Russian troops, according to Nebenzia. The accusation adds a new layer to the already complex dynamics of the Syrian civil war, as Russia has been a staunch ally of Assad since its military intervention in 2015, which was pivotal in turning the tide of the conflict in the Syrian president’s favor.
The accusation comes as a fresh offensive by HTS and other Islamist groups has forced a dramatic shift on the frontlines in Syria. Over the past week, HTS has made significant gains, capturing Aleppo and pushing toward Hama, Syria’s fourth-largest city. The Syrian army, with Russian air support, has responded by targeting what it calls “terrorist organizations” in the northwestern provinces of Idlib and Hama.
In response to Russia’s claims, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry issued a strong rebuke, saying that Moscow and its ally Iran bear the primary responsibility for the recent escalation in the conflict. The ministry also criticized Assad for recognizing Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014. Ukrainian officials have long condemned Russia’s actions in Syria, pointing to the ongoing suffering of Syrians under Assad’s regime and the constant bombardment of Ukrainian civilians with Iranian-made drones.
“The Russian dictator (Vladimir) Putin and his allies in Iran continue to make every effort not to lose control over the puppet Syrian regime, which is associated by the majority of Syrians with inhuman cruelty, tyranny and crimes,” the ministry said.
Ukraine has continued to deny any direct involvement in the Syrian conflict, and the war of words at the UN appears to be part of the larger geopolitical rivalry between Russia and Ukraine.
