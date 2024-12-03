The Kremlin is reportedly shaping a “victory narrative” for the war in Ukraine, instructing regional officials to project the “right” messages to the Russian public. According to sources cited by Kommersant, the initiative was discussed during a recent vice-governorship seminar.

The meeting was held in Moscow’s Senezh Management Workshop from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30 and was chaired by the First Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration (PA), Sergei Kiriyenko, supported by the heads of several departments within the administration.

The Kremlin anticipates an eventual conclusion to the war – or what they call “SVO” (Special Military Operation) – and is preparing the public to perceive the outcome as a victory, even if it does not match the expectations of hardline “angry patriots” or “liberals.”

For the first time it was acknowledged that some social groups already perceive the war differently: “for ‘angry patriots’ [those who believe the war has not been conducted rigorously enough] it means one thing, for ‘liberals’ - something completely different.

In response the chairman said efforts must focus on the “calm majority” who are satisfied “we are achieving of the goals outlined by the president – the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine, the securing and preservation of the new Russian territories [occupied Ukrainian territory]. This majority must be preserved and expanded.”

The vice-governors were called upon to maintain stability and sustainable harmony in society by communicating with their people and addressing issues that caused them unhappiness. Again, somewhat surprisingly, the situation in those parts of the Kursk region, occupied since August by Ukrainian forces, was cited as an example.

There were protests, despite the authorities making payments and providing benefits for citizens who had lost their homes because, according to Kiriyenko, the regional authorities had failed to “competently explain” the measures taken.

Putin was specifically calling for measures to be introduced for the rehabilitation, retraining and employment of those returning from the war so that after returning to civilian life, they did not suffer the sad fate of many “Afghan veterans” and end up “joining protest movements or turning to crime.”

The delegates were told, in response to recent reports of vicious murders, rapes and robberies committed by some of those returning from Ukraine, that they must work to prevent negative attitudes towards SVO participants: “We need to conduct explanatory work – explaining, for example, that the effect of PTSD does not affect all participants in military operations.”

Back in November, sources close to the Kremlin revealed to Reuters that Russian President Vladimir Putin may propose a peace agreement involving the withdrawal of troops from the Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions while retaining control over occupied areas.

This plan would be framed as a victory, highlighting the protection of Russian-speaking populations in eastern Ukraine and maintaining a land bridge to Crimea.

It remains uncertain whether Putin aims for full control of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, none of which are entirely under Russian military control.

Ukraine and NATO membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has suggested that a ceasefire could be achievable if NATO extends its protection to the parts of Ukraine under Kyiv’s control. This would allow for a temporary resolution to the war, with hopes of negotiating the return of occupied territories through diplomatic means in the future.

In an interview aired Friday night with Sky News chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay, Zelensky was asked about reports claiming that one of US President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed strategies for ending the conflict could involve Ukraine conceding the territories seized by Russia in exchange for NATO membership.

Zelensky responded that the key to ending the “hot phase of the war” would be ensuring that the unoccupied parts of Ukraine are brought under NATO’s umbrella, provided the alliance recognizes Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders.

While Zelensky appeared to accept that the eastern regions currently under Russian control may remain outside such a deal for now, he stressed the urgency of bringing Ukraine’s controlled territories under NATO protection.

“If we want to stop the hot phase of the war, we need to take under the NATO umbrella the territory of Ukraine that we have under our control,” he told Sky News. “We need to do it fast. And then on the [occupied] territory of Ukraine, Ukraine can get them back in a diplomatic way.”

He further explained that a ceasefire would be essential to ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not attempt to reclaim more Ukrainian land, adding that NATO should “immediately” cover the areas still under Kyiv’s control to prevent further Russian advances.