In a powerful address at the recent Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) ministerial meeting on Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed the United States' unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine amidst ongoing Russian aggression and emphasized the importance of democratic values across Europe.

His remarks come as the OSCE grapples with challenges posed by Russia's actions, which Blinken described as a direct threat to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (C) listens during a meeting with Maltese Prime Minister at the Auberge de Castille in Valletta on December 4, 2024. Blinken arrived in Malta to attend the 31st OSCE Ministerial Council on December 5 and 6. (Photo by Jonathan Borg / POOL / AFP)

“Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has undermined the ideals of sovereignty and self-determination,” Blinken stated, highlighting the OSCE's role in addressing these violations through mechanisms like the Moscow Mechanism. He noted that despite Russia's attempts to obstruct OSCE operations, the organization has continued its vital work, including monitoring elections in member states and advocating for civil society.

Top US, Russian Military Officials Discuss 'Oreshnik,' ATACMS and Security Issues in Rare Phone Call


Top US, Russian Military Officials Discuss ‘Oreshnik,’ ATACMS and Security Issues in Rare Phone Call

The uncommon conversation occurred last Wednesday, Nov. 27, shortly after Russia launched a nuclear-capable intermediate-range “Oreshnik” ballistic missile at Ukraine.

Blinken pointed out recent electoral interferences by Russia, particularly in Moldova and Georgia, where he expressed concern over anti-democratic actions by the ruling party. “The United States shares the concerns of many OSCE members about Georgian Dream’s decision to suspend Georgia’s EU accession process,” he said. “We support the right to peaceful protest and condemn the brutal repression of those calling for their country to stay on the path to closer ties with Europe.”

The Secretary emphasized that strengthening democracy and civil society is crucial in countering authoritarianism. “This underscores the importance of the OSCE’s work to bolster protections for journalists, anti-corruption activists, and human rights defenders,” he added.

Blinken also addressed the escalating military threats posed by Russia, including its use of nuclear rhetoric and attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. “Let’s talk about escalation,” he urged, calling attention to these alarming developments as a grave threat not only to Ukraine but to all OSCE member states.

In a pointed critique of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's earlier comments, Blinken asserted that discussions about security must not favor Russia at the expense of Ukraine. “This is not about Russia’s security; this is about Mr. Putin’s imperial project to erase Ukraine from the map,” he declared, citing past statements by Putin that dismiss Ukrainian sovereignty.

As he concluded his remarks, Blinken called for sustained support for Ukraine and a unified front among OSCE members against authoritarianism. “Sustaining the OSCE’s work requires equipping the organization with strong leaders who will vigorously defend and advance the Helsinki principles,” he stated.

“We must stand strongly against it.” 

Katie Livingstone
Katie Livingstone is an American journalist who has covered the war in Ukraine since 2022. Her work has been nominated for the Pulitzer Prize among other awards and featured in Rolling Stone, Business Insider, USA Today, and several other outlets. She is a Fulbright Fellow whose work has focused on illuminating the impact of conflict and foreign policy on people and societies across the world.

