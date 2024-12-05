In a powerful address at the recent Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) ministerial meeting on Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed the United States' unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine amidst ongoing Russian aggression and emphasized the importance of democratic values across Europe.

His remarks come as the OSCE grapples with challenges posed by Russia's actions, which Blinken described as a direct threat to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (C) listens during a meeting with Maltese Prime Minister at the Auberge de Castille in Valletta on December 4, 2024. Blinken arrived in Malta to attend the 31st OSCE Ministerial Council on December 5 and 6. (Photo by Jonathan Borg / POOL / AFP)

“Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has undermined the ideals of sovereignty and self-determination,” Blinken stated, highlighting the OSCE's role in addressing these violations through mechanisms like the Moscow Mechanism. He noted that despite Russia's attempts to obstruct OSCE operations, the organization has continued its vital work, including monitoring elections in member states and advocating for civil society.

Blinken pointed out recent electoral interferences by Russia, particularly in Moldova and Georgia, where he expressed concern over anti-democratic actions by the ruling party. “The United States shares the concerns of many OSCE members about Georgian Dream’s decision to suspend Georgia’s EU accession process,” he said. “We support the right to peaceful protest and condemn the brutal repression of those calling for their country to stay on the path to closer ties with Europe.”

The Secretary emphasized that strengthening democracy and civil society is crucial in countering authoritarianism. “This underscores the importance of the OSCE’s work to bolster protections for journalists, anti-corruption activists, and human rights defenders,” he added.

Blinken also addressed the escalating military threats posed by Russia, including its use of nuclear rhetoric and attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. “Let’s talk about escalation,” he urged, calling attention to these alarming developments as a grave threat not only to Ukraine but to all OSCE member states.