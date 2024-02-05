Kyiv Post sources in Ukraine’s special services provided an exclusive video that shows elements of Ukrainian special forces interrogating captured Wagner mercenaries in the Republic of Sudan.
In one part of the video special forces operators from the combat group Timur, part of Ukraine's Military Intelligence Directorate (HUR), are seen examining military vehicles, one truck shows signs of intense weapon strikes through the windshield and the body of a soldier, sporting the Wagner PMC badge, in the passenger seat.
Later footage shows a Ukrainian operator interrogating a Russian-speaking prisoner. He confesses to being part of a group of Wagner PMC mercenaries that were sent to Sudan to overthrow the local government, in the video.
“What's your rank?” the Ukrainian fighter asks.
“Soldier,” the mercenary replies.
“Your unit?”
“PMC Wagner.”
“How did you get here to Sudan?” he is asked.
“We drove through Central African Republic (CAR) to Khartoum,” the mercenary replies.
“What was the goal?”
“To overthrow the local government,” comes the reply.
“How many of you are here?”
“100 people.”
Additionally, two African prisoners, presumably locally recruited by the Wagner mercenaries, are interrogated alongside the Russian-speaking soldier.
Ukrainian special forces have, according to open sources, been operating in the Republic of Sudan for several months at least.
Previously, a video surfaced showing Ukrainian drones taking out “Russian mercenaries” and their “local terrorist partners” in Sudan.
Filmed in “recent weeks” in an undisclosed part of the African country, the footage shows three separate strikes against three different vehicles.
Kyiv Post sources inside the special services of Ukraine, said: “The work on the destruction of Russian mercenaries and their local terrorist partners in Sudan is likely by Ukrainian special forces…Work we have planned [in Sudan] is being performed.”
In November 2023 Kyiv Post obtained two videos purporting to show Ukrainian special forces operators hunting mercenaries in the country.
A spokesperson for HUR, typically neither confirm nor deny the deployment of Ukrainian servicemen in foreign territories, including the Republic of Sudan.
Why are Ukrainian forces operating in Sudan?
In May 2023 HUR Chief Kyrylo Budanov vowed to “destroy Russian war criminals anywhere in the world, wherever they are.” An ongoing, state-sponsored campaign by Ukrainian overseas special operators to hunt down Wagner employees deployed to Sudan would be consistent with Budanov’s promise.
Russia, along with the Wagner Group, was directly involved in the coup in Sudan in 2019, supporting Hemedti and his fighters in the conflict and supplying weapons. Wagner also delivered surface-to-air missiles to the Sudanese Rapid Reaction Force (RSF).
A senior Sudanese source told CNN in 2023 that about 90 percent of RSF weapons came from Wagner. That supply channel is still open despite the deaths of Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and his deputy Dmitry Utkin in a plane crash in Russia, the source said.
In September, President Zelensky said he'd held an impromptu meeting with the head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, while travelling through Ireland's Shannon airport.
“We discussed our common security challenges, namely the activities of illegal armed groups financed by Russia,” Zelensky said in a post on social media.
@JOHN, Folks it looks like the new orc troll strategy is to steal our commenting names on these forums. The comment by a cloned "JOHN" below is not something a Ukraine supporting person would say and thus I did not say it.
If you see any commenter appearing as me (another calls themselves "John from Canada"), but saying anything less than supportive of Ukraine's successful defence (or otherwise being derogatory to any author sharing that goal)...Well that's not the Ukraine supportive "JOHN" that I remain.
As we await Kyivposts' next scheduled Russian troll commenter purge, In the interim, I will make the effort to at least add my comments following whatever most likely looks to be an orc imposter
Slava Ukraini from Canada!
Ukrainian soldiers now just paid up mercenaries, what are they doing in Africa torturing Africans? It's obvious to anyone, protecting western interests in Africa.
In part, it's the resources being stolen from African countries that are funding russia's war efforts. Particularly Mali which is gold rich. as in Sudan, Wagner also helped support the coup there.
I think its' fair for Ukrainian special forces to be in any Wagner infected country when requested by it's elected government that is being subject to a Wagner supported military coup. It serves each others security needs, and it cuts off resources / wealth being funnelled back to putins' criminal regime.
Well done Ukraine's Military Intelligence Directorate (HUR)! You guys are awesome. Live long and prosper!
@John, rather its the despot tin hat corrupted African leaders getting there share first. Wagner is only the guard dogs of these tinpots. Putin is dealing with compulsive liars and thieves in Africa , same fabric as the Kremlin.
In part, it's the resources being stolen from African countries that are funding russia's war efforts. Particularly Mali which is gold rich. Wagner also helped support the coup there.
I think its' fair for Ukrainian special forces to be in any Wagner infected country when requested by it's elected government when being subject to a Wagner supported military coup. It serves each others security needs, and it cuts off resources / wealth being funnelled back to putins' criminal regime.
Well done Ukraine's Military Intelligence Directorate (HUR)! You guys are awesome. Live long and prosper!
@John, Son of a bitch, fucking Nazi, they are there at the service of the West to steal gold from Africans
LOL RuzBot How about PutlerBot?
What are Ukrainian special forces doing in Sudan?
@Big Swede, helping Sudan and making Ruzzia pay. Disrupt and destroying them wherever. No place to hide. Destroy them and take their gold and disrupt their activities worldwide. Why you got a problem with that, Ruzbot?
@Ruzbot Destroyer,
@Ruzbot Destroyer, You son of a bitch, they are there to exploit Africans and not to help, shitty scoundrels
@Ruzbot Destroyer, You son of a bitch, they are there to explore and steal gold from Africans and not to help, you bastard, you are going to die