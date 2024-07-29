Kyiv Post obtained an exclusive photo Monday, July 29 from sources in Ukraine’s defense and security sector showing Tuareg rebels posing with a Ukrainian flag after having just dealt a major defeat to Russian state-funded Wagner mercenaries in Mali.

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), stated, during a national telethon on Monday, July 29, that “the rebels received necessary information, which enabled a successful military operation against Russian war criminals,” adding, “We won’t discuss the details at the moment, but there will be more to come.”

This photo seems to indicate the Tuaregs’ support for Ukraine – which has been pursuing Wagner mercenaries' across the African continent.

Wagner mercenaries have helped the Russian government extract natural resources in Africa, including, according to The Blood Gold Report, an estimated $2.5 billion worth of gold in the past two years, which Russian leader Vladimir Putin has used to help fund his full-scale invasion of Ukraine, ongoing since February 2022.

Tuareg rebels from the Permanent Strategic Framework for Peace, Security and Development (CSP-PSD) earlier shared photos and videos of a destroyed Wagner column.