After Russian President Vladimir Putin decried Ukraine’s incursion into his country’s Kursk region as a “large-scale provocation,” Washington asked Kyiv to describe the strategy of its recent operations in the Russian border region north of Kharkiv.

On Tuesday, Aug. 6, some units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) reportedly attempted to penetrate Russia’s Kursk region, the region‘s acting governor Alexei Smirnov said, claims that have since been widely verified.

Putin was quick to cry foul of “indiscriminate” targeting of Russian assets, but slow to register any irony in his comments, as his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has killed thousands of civilians, including hundreds of children, and destroyed countless civilian buildings and infrastructure. After Kyiv’s latest counterattack, thousands more civilians have been evacuated on both sides of the border.

“The Kyiv regime has undertaken another large-scale provocation: It is indiscriminately firing various types of weapons, including missiles, at civilian buildings, residential buildings, and ambulances,” Putin complained on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, a White House spokesperson announced that President Joe Biden’s administration planned to get in touch with military leadership in Kyiv to understand the “objectives” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s (AFU) latest operation.

“We’re going to reach out to the Ukrainian military to learn more about their objectives,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters when asked about the operation. Biden’s team supports “common sense” actions by Ukraine to stop attacks by Russian forces, Jean-Pierre added.

The US has cautiously accepted Ukrainian attacks on Russian assets across the border that assist in its defense against Russian troops’ invasions and aerial attacks. In May, Biden pivoted on his long-standing policy on the acceptable use of donated missiles, changing course to allow Kyiv to use American-supplied weapons against targets in Russia's border regions, to repel assaults on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, the nation’s second-largest.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller was more direct on Wednesday, saying Kyiv’s actions were within acceptable limits for US-provided weapons and calling Moscow’s complaints ridiculous. He added that it is “not unusual for the Ukrainians not to notify us of their exact tactics before they execute them.”

“I have seen the statements from the Russian government. It is a little bit rich, them calling it a provocation, given Russia violated Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” he responded to reporters’ questions at a regular State Department press conference.