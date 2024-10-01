Despite ongoing semantic skirmishes, the United States continues to maintain its policy of prohibiting Ukraine from using American-supplied weapons against military targets deeper inside the Russian Federation.

During a Washington DC briefing on Sept. 30 US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller diverted direct questions by the media on current restrictions and put the onus on Ukraine itself.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“[Ukraine is] a sovereign country and can use the weapons that they build on their own, of which there are many, if you look at the programs that they have put in place over the last year,” Miller said, referring to Ukraine’s growing drone capability which has recently destroyed three major Russian ammunition storage facilities.

Advertisement

“And then when you look at the weapons that we have provided to them, we’ve made clear that they can use them to strike back against Russian targets across the border that are launching attacks. So Ukraine does have an enormous amount of material to defend itself,” Miller continued.

However, Miller left the door slightly ajar for a potential policy shift. He noted that the US “always looks at whether there are additional tools” it can provide to Ukraine.

When asked why the US still maintains restrictions on long-range strikes deep into Russia using US-provided weapons, Miller explained that the US considers all options, tactics and overall support for Ukraine.

Switchblade and Caesar Howitzers – More Defense Companies Come to Ukraine
Other Topics of Interest

Switchblade and Caesar Howitzers – More Defense Companies Come to Ukraine

The US AeroVironment and Europe’s KNDS defense companies are the two latest Western companies preparing to establish a presence in Ukraine.

Miller added that the US will continue to evaluate policy options and reiterated that President Joe Biden announced $8 billion in additional military aid for Ukraine during President Volodymyr Zelensky’s recent visit to the US.

The comments from the US State Department spokesman comes after a 48 hour period in which more than 100 Shahed drones – launched from inside Russia – targeted Ukrainian cities.

Leading American media outlets have previously reported that the proposal to use American weapons at long-range has fractured the US Administration from some of its European allies who support the idea.

Advertisement

Longer-range strikes would force Russia to move its command posts, supply depots and airfields farther from Ukraine, according to a senior defense official who recently anonymously spoke to USA Today. Longer supply lines slow the restocking of vital equipment, and longer flight times mean warplanes will have less time to loiter when they reach their patrol area, they said.

While Ukraine has the missiles required for such strikes, it’s targeting is largely reliant on intelligence and data that can only be provided by the Pentagon.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

The Kyiv Post is Ukraines English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspapers first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.

Read Next
Thousands of Pilgrims Celebrate Jewish New Year in Ukraine EXCLUSIVE Religion
Thousands of Pilgrims Celebrate Jewish New Year in Ukraine
By Sergii Kostezh
2h ago
Poland Hails Step Towards Defusing Ukraine History Row Ukraine
Poland Hails Step Towards Defusing Ukraine History Row
By AFP
3h ago
Switchblade and Caesar Howitzers – More Defense Companies Come to Ukraine Tanks
Switchblade and Caesar Howitzers – More Defense Companies Come to Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Ukraine's Population Set to Plummet to 25.2 Million by 2051 War in Ukraine
Ukraine's Population Set to Plummet to 25.2 Million by 2051
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Kyiv Post Honors Country's Heroes on Ukraine Defenders Day
Next » What We Know About Israel's Ground Offensive in Lebanon