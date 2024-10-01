Despite ongoing semantic skirmishes, the United States continues to maintain its policy of prohibiting Ukraine from using American-supplied weapons against military targets deeper inside the Russian Federation.

During a Washington DC briefing on Sept. 30 US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller diverted direct questions by the media on current restrictions and put the onus on Ukraine itself.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“[Ukraine is] a sovereign country and can use the weapons that they build on their own, of which there are many, if you look at the programs that they have put in place over the last year,” Miller said, referring to Ukraine’s growing drone capability which has recently destroyed three major Russian ammunition storage facilities.

Advertisement

“And then when you look at the weapons that we have provided to them, we’ve made clear that they can use them to strike back against Russian targets across the border that are launching attacks. So Ukraine does have an enormous amount of material to defend itself,” Miller continued.

However, Miller left the door slightly ajar for a potential policy shift. He noted that the US “always looks at whether there are additional tools” it can provide to Ukraine.

When asked why the US still maintains restrictions on long-range strikes deep into Russia using US-provided weapons, Miller explained that the US considers all options, tactics and overall support for Ukraine.

Other Topics of Interest Switchblade and Caesar Howitzers – More Defense Companies Come to Ukraine The US AeroVironment and Europe’s KNDS defense companies are the two latest Western companies preparing to establish a presence in Ukraine.

Miller added that the US will continue to evaluate policy options and reiterated that President Joe Biden announced $8 billion in additional military aid for Ukraine during President Volodymyr Zelensky’s recent visit to the US.

The comments from the US State Department spokesman comes after a 48 hour period in which more than 100 Shahed drones – launched from inside Russia – targeted Ukrainian cities.

Leading American media outlets have previously reported that the proposal to use American weapons at long-range has fractured the US Administration from some of its European allies who support the idea.

Advertisement

Longer-range strikes would force Russia to move its command posts, supply depots and airfields farther from Ukraine, according to a senior defense official who recently anonymously spoke to USA Today. Longer supply lines slow the restocking of vital equipment, and longer flight times mean warplanes will have less time to loiter when they reach their patrol area, they said.

While Ukraine has the missiles required for such strikes, it’s targeting is largely reliant on intelligence and data that can only be provided by the Pentagon.