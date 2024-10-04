A car explosion in the occupied city of Enerhodar on Friday morning, Oct. 4, killed Andrey Korotkiy, the “head of physical security” at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Ukraine’s Military Intelligence (HUR) reported on its official Telegram account.

According to HUR, Korotkiy, a collaborator with Russian forces, was involved in repressive actions against Ukrainians and supported the Russian occupation. HUR posted a video on its Telegram channel of a car exploding.

Kyiv Post has not been able to verify the authenticity of video.

Korotkiy was accused of facilitating war crimes and the repression of Ukrainian civilians and nuclear plant personnel in Enerhodar since the Russian forces took control of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

He reportedly played a key role in providing lists of employees with pro-Ukrainian sympathies to Russian authorities, leading to repressive actions against them.

Additionally, as reported by HUR, he was an active supporter of the Russian occupation forces, organizing pro-Russian events and serving as a member of Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party.

Korotkiy held a leadership position in the occupation administration, heading the so-called “Council of Deputies” in Enerhodar.

While no group has publicly claimed responsibility, the explosion marks another in a series of targeted attacks against key figures in the Russian occupation apparatus.

The Telegram post concluded with HUR’s now customary sign-off: “Reminder from the HUR of the Ministry of Defense: a just retribution awaits every war criminal.”

Up to 50 pro-Russian collaborators and Russian occupation officials have been assassinated, most likely by Ukrainian special services or partisans, during the full-scale invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine that began on Feb. 24, 2022.