In the Russian city of Novosibirsk, more than 3,500 kilometers (2,190 miles) from the Ukrainian border, the regional office of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) was set on fire, Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) reported on Friday, Oct. 4. It said a flammable mixture was thrown into the FSB building's window and ignited on Thursday, Oct. 3.

The footage, accompanied by cool music, shows an unidentified man dressed entirely in black clothes approaching the FSB office at night. Later, he begins to break the glass of a window on the first floor, after which he throws a package through the broken window and sets it on fire.

Around 30 seconds later, the fire starts, and the Russian FSB office starts to burn. The man quickly leaves the area, as the office is engulfed in flames.