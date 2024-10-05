In the Russian city of Novosibirsk, more than 3,500 kilometers (2,190 miles) from the Ukrainian border, the regional office of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) was set on fire, Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) reported on Friday, Oct. 4. It said a flammable mixture was thrown into the FSB building's window and ignited on Thursday, Oct. 3.
The footage, accompanied by cool music, shows an unidentified man dressed entirely in black clothes approaching the FSB office at night. Later, he begins to break the glass of a window on the first floor, after which he throws a package through the broken window and sets it on fire.
Around 30 seconds later, the fire starts, and the Russian FSB office starts to burn. The man quickly leaves the area, as the office is engulfed in flames.
💥 У новосібірску спалили обласне управління фсб— Defence intelligence of Ukraine (@DI_Ukraine) October 4, 2024
✔️ 3 жовтня 2024 року у місті новосібірск на росії згоріло обласне управління фсб ― у вибите вікно контори чекістів закинули легкозаймистої суміші та підпалили.
🔗 https://t.co/iUfIGSINjY pic.twitter.com/ApYYytZjU8
HUR said, “Similar incidents within the aggressor state are increasing, as more people are willing to take desperate actions against the criminal regime in the Kremlin.”
HUR continues to conduct operations in the enemy's rear, focusing on gathering information and destabilizing Russian military and economic structures. Recent operations include targeting critical facilities such as ammunition depots and energy infrastructure using agents and advanced technology to reduce the enemy's potential and support Ukrainian forces on the front.
One recent example includes an explosion inside a car which killed Andrey Korotkiy, the “head of physical security” at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the occupied city of Enerhodar on Oct. 4. Korotkiy, a collaborator with Russian forces, was involved in repressive actions against Ukrainians and supported the Russian occupation. HUR shared a video of the explosion on its Telegram channel.
