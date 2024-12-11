President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russian army has suffered record losses in battles and assaults during November and December.

“These months – November and December – record Russian losses,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Defence Minister hold a press statement after a visit to a military training area in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, north-eastern Germany, on June 11, 2024, where Ukrainian soldiers are trained on the ?Patriot? air defense missile system. (Photo by Jens Buttner / POOL / AFP)

He thanked the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) for striking military facilities in Russian regions early on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

“Military facilities on the territory of Russia were hit, as well as facilities of the fuel and energy complex, which is working on aggression against our state and people,” Zelensky said.

In the early hours of Dec. 11, multiple explosions struck Taganrog in Russia’s Rostov region, which Governor Yuri Slyusar described as a “missile strike.”

The attack, reported around 4:20 a.m., damaged an industrial site, burned 14 vehicles, and disrupted heating for 27 apartment buildings after a boiler room was hit.

Meanwhile, explosions in Russia’s Bryansk region, attributed to Ukrainian drones, damaged an industrial facility. The Druzhba oil pipeline filling station near Bryansk was reportedly hit, causing a fire that was later extinguished.

Zelensky said that Oleksandr Syrsky, commander-in-chief of the AFU, had detailed the extent of the damage.

“This is exactly the kind of range and accuracy that, step by step, is bringing Russia back to reality – to the reality that the war must be ended,” Zelensky wrote.

Syrsky also provided updates on the main front lines, noting that the most intense fighting continues in the Donetsk region, particularly in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors.

“Fighting continues. The Russian army, as in November, is now, in December, spending a record amount of its people in battles and assaults,” Zelensky said, citing Syrsky’s report.

He also commended the soldiers of the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade, the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade, and the 38th Separate Marine Brigade for their efforts at the front.

Syrsky further addressed the situation in areas where the Kursk operation was conducted.