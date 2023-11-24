"Torture is a Part of Russia's Policy" - Clooney Foundation Project Coordinator in Ukraine

Back in 2022, shortly after the onset of the Russian full-scale invasion, lawyers from across the globe formed a group to assist Ukraine in tracking down Russian war criminals. The Clooney Foundation for Justice, established six years ago by Hollywood actor George Clooney and his wife Amal, played a significant role in this initiative.

Then, at the end of October 2023, the Clooney Foundation appealed to the German prosecutor's office with a request to investigate three alleged war crimes committed by the Russian military in Ukraine. The foundation provided the prosecutor's office with evidence from field research, satellite images, and public sources. In an exclusive video interview with

Kyiv Post, Solomiia Stasiv, the Project Coordinator for the Clooney Foundation in Ukraine, revealed the smallest details of the institution's work in Ukraine and how many people's efforts are involved in this ambitious process of bringing war criminals to justice.

Solomiia shared overwhelming facts about the definition and classification of war crimes and explained why not every crime committed in war falls under the definition of a war crime.

She has also revealed that after speaking with dozens of Russia's war survivors, it became evident that torture and unlawful detention are the Kremlin's systematic pattern in waging the war.