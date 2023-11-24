Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

War in Ukraine

"Torture is a Part of Russia's Policy" - Clooney Foundation Project Coordinator in Ukraine

In an exclusive interview, Solomiia Stasiv reveals that after speaking with dozens of Russia's war survivors, it became evident that torture is the Kremlin's systematic pattern in waging war.

POPULAR
Video Shows Russian Soldiers Using Ukrainian Troops as Human Shields, One Shot Dead
1
Video Shows Russian Soldiers Using Ukrainian Troops as Human Shields, One Shot Dead
Overhead images captured by a drone and published by Radio Liberty show Russian soldiers hiding behind captured Ukrainian troops as they engage in a firefight.
By Kyiv Post
2
'We'll March on Russia’ – Russian Soldiers Furious with Kremlin Over Lack of Leave
By Kyiv Post
3
Ukraine Releases Footage from Assassination Site of ‘Top Traitor’ Illia Kyva
By Kyiv Post

Back in 2022, shortly after the onset of the Russian full-scale invasion, lawyers from across the globe formed a group to assist Ukraine in tracking down Russian war criminals. The Clooney Foundation for Justice, established six years ago by Hollywood actor George Clooney and his wife Amal, played a significant role in this initiative.

Then, at the end of October 2023, the Clooney Foundation appealed to the German prosecutor's office with a request to investigate three alleged war crimes committed by the Russian military in Ukraine. The foundation provided the prosecutor's office with evidence from field research, satellite images, and public sources. In an exclusive video interview with 

Kyiv Post, Solomiia Stasiv, the Project Coordinator for the Clooney Foundation in Ukraine, revealed the smallest details of the institution's work in Ukraine and how many people's efforts are involved in this ambitious process of bringing war criminals to justice.

Solomiia shared overwhelming facts about the definition and classification of war crimes and explained why not every crime committed in war falls under the definition of a war crime. 

She has also revealed that after speaking with dozens of Russia's war survivors, it became evident that torture and unlawful detention are the Kremlin's systematic pattern in waging the war.

By Alisa Orlova

Comments ( 1)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Ken Hallett
Ken Hallett Guest 3 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

It is beyond tragedy, propriety, or humanity that Russia uses its permanent seat on the UN Security Council with its accompanying 'veto power' to enable its campaign of war crimes. Its crimes are clearly calculated and intentional.

The UN can't do anything to stop Russia's crimes without the concurrence of all 5 permanent member states. The UN can't even amend its charter to solve the problem without Russia's assent. It's as if the founders of the United Nations agreed that China, Russia, France, England, and the US would always be righteous nations, never violating the rule of law or becoming corrupted with inhumanity.

A new 'United Nations' without 'special' countries and 'veto powers' is needed. In its present form, the UN has set five nations above the law. Every other nation must abide by the rule of law, unless they have one of the 'specials' supporting them with a veto. All nations must be equally subject to the rule of law. A just world is impossible when the law can be broken with absolute impunity by a few.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
RELATED ARTICLES
Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move War in Ukraine
12 hours ago
Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move
By Julia Struck
Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January Ukraine
13 hours ago
Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January
By AFP
Poland: Creating a Coalition of the Willing EXCLUSIVE Ukraine
14 hours ago
Poland: Creating a Coalition of the Willing
By Adam Starzynski
Unfit for Purpose: OSCE Cannot Bring Peace to Ukraine and Moldova EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
16 hours ago
OPINION: Unfit for Purpose: OSCE Cannot Bring Peace to Ukraine and Moldova
By Vladimir Socor
POPULAR VIDEOS
EXPLAINED: Why Russia Doesn't Want Its POWs Back War in Ukraine
Dec. 12, 17:21
EXPLAINED: Why Russia Doesn't Want Its POWs Back
By Anya Korzun
Russian POWs Reveal Why They Came to Ukraine War in Ukraine
Dec. 11, 19:50
Russian POWs Reveal Why They Came to Ukraine
By Anna Neplii
EXPLAINED: Surge in Russian Deserters, Kremlin Tries to Crack Down War in Ukraine
Dec. 8, 17:30
EXPLAINED: Surge in Russian Deserters, Kremlin Tries to Crack Down
By Anya Korzun
‘I Worked With Putin: Here’s What You Don’t Know About Him’ War in Ukraine
Nov. 20, 15:05
‘I Worked With Putin: Here’s What You Don’t Know About Him’
By Jason Jay Smart
« Previous Tech Horizons: Unveiling Ukraine's Innovation at Web Summit 2023
Next » Hunger for Truth