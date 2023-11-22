Tech Horizons: Unveiling Ukraine's Innovation at Web Summit 2023

At the recent Web Summit in Lisbon, the premier gathering of tech, media, political and social leaders, which took place from November 13 to 16, Kyiv Post Editor-in-Chief Bohdan Nahaylo delved into a week filled with cutting-edge technology, valuable insights and meaningful connections.

During this time, he communicated with professionals who shared a deep understanding of the rapid development of Ukraine's technological and IT industry, as well as innovative technologies that play a crucial role in bringing Ukraine closer to victory.