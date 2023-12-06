EXCLUSIVE US War in Ukraine
Trump’s Giuliani ‘Knowingly Worked With Russian Agents’
Why Trump loves Putin but hates Ukraine, and what shocking new information about Trump's dealings in Ukraine have yet to be revealed.
The US is an unreliable ally and Putin knows it. Trump in his pocket doesn't help either. I live here and I know what a lousy ally my country is. It's fickle as hell and this Wokness is cracking the internal strength to pieces. BETTER LOOK TO EUROPE. Good luck and God help Ukraine. God help us all!
Convicted criminal angry at being prosecuted by Trump Administration, spreads leftist garbage. Trump’s actions have been far better for Ukraine than Obama or Biden policies. Trump will drill for oil so Ukraine can drill Putin.
@Dave Duringer,
trump is NO friend to Ukraine. trump will backstab Ukraine. trump is working on his "24 hrs. plan" through backdoor deals with russia. trump's idol reagan did the same...backdoor deal with Iran. In this case, the better deal will be russia will be allowed to keep ALL current occupied Ukrainian land and Ukraine government will be forced to accept it under trump presidency.
October 2007: trump said putin’s doing a great job
December 2011: trump praised putin’s “intelligence” and “no-nonsense way” in his book “Time to Get Tough.”
June 2013: trump wonders if putin will be his “new best friend”
October 2013: trump says putin is outsmarting the US
Oct. 11, 2015: trump says they had good ratings together
Nov. 10, 2015: trump reiterates that he and putin “were stablemates”
Dec. 17, 2015: trump returns putin’s praise
Dec. 18, 2015: trump defends against allegations putin has ordered the killings of journalists
Feb. 17, : trump says he’d be “crazy” to disavow putin’s praise
April 28: trump says maybe they’ll get along
July 29 2023: trump calls for conditioning Ukraine aid on congressional Biden probes. Ironically enough, trump was impeached already for having blackmailed Ukraine the first time by holding aid.
The whole world knows that recent problems regarding funding for Ukraine in US Congress is because of Trump instructing his GOP cult members to take revenge on Zelensky and Ukraine for their refusal to assist Trump in his criminal attempt to find dirt on Biden family.
Total misinformation and Biden admin propaganda.
When the UN essentially abolished colonialism, the structures of these foreign affairs machineries became unfit for purpose. And was abused, as secrecy always is.
The only cure for this is
(i) Recognition that it is primarily USA, not Russia, which is culpable for enabling the invasion of Ukraine.
(ii) The constitutions and internal laws of all countries, but the US in particular, to be made compliant with the UN treaties they have ratified. It is time for an amendment to the US Constitution forbidding US from acts in other sovereign territories that would violate US obligations under international law, or would violate the Constitution if committed in the US.
(iii) And it is time to amend the secrecy legislation to provide that secrecy does NOT apply to criminal acts.
(iv) Foreign affairs should ideally be separated from the executive and directly elected, making foreign policy answerable to citizens (i.e. REMOVING it from control of invisible 5th column influences).
(v) (Underlying all of this, of course, is the bizarre structure of US Presidential elections which seem to prevent any candidates standing other than the bizarre results of the 2 major parties – an internal matter of US which has repercussions for the whole world).
This alpha male warmongering has got to stop, by eliminating the underlying causes and opportunity. Once gone, the freed resources It has sucked will make eliminating countries' domestic problems easy
If NATO can't help Ukraine they need admit if and to stop preventing the UN from doing so.
They need to go back to square 1 and remove the violation of the UN Charter which has strangled the UN peacekeeping function for 32 years.
They need to stop lying to the people of the world that evicting an impostor requires "reform of the UN", and table the simple UN General Assembly required to recognise that Russia is not and never has been a member; that the USSR memberships lapsed when it ceased to exist in 1991 and there is no "inheritance" (as recognised in 1992 for the former Federation of Yugoslavia). And expel the Kremlin impostors, as was done by a 58% General Assembly majority, in 1971 to a regime unlawfully claiming a permanent membership and veto. The Security Council does not have any delegated power regarding validity of memberships.
If the resolution does not receive the necessary 51% support (which is unthinkable given the number of small countries which need effective protection from aggression), nothing will have been lost.
If the resolution is passed, that leaves 4 potential vetos standing in the way of the world sending in peacekeepers and informing Putler he is dead meat if he attacks them. Any country exercising such a veto can expect, from the public, far worse repercussions than Russia has experienced to date. It would be political suicide, for what advantage. There won't be any veto.
Lev Parnas is a man with a shady reputation who has been convicted of fraud and campaign finance violations in the US. Why would your organization promote anything involved with this discredited source? What is your goal here?
@Steve H, always consider the source. It's fair enough to be skeptical. On the other hand, it's also fair to hear him out. He was convicted, did his time, and he most probably has nothing to hide or lie about anymore. Journalists would do well to investigate his claims to determine if they are true or not.
Great made up leftist/democratic party misinformation and propaganda swallowed whole by individuals and organizations such as yourselves. When will Ukrainians and their institutions such as your paper realize that if they want US support to continue they need to stay neutral in the internal domestic politics of the US? If you feel you must cover internal US politics, please do not rely solely on progressisve/leftists/democratic party sources for your “informed” reporting.
The Real Story is that senior Ukraine military officials and aides have been dying recently and quite suspiciously. Who innocently mails another person rigged grenades? Budanov's wife is the latest victim of poisoning, apparently intended for him. This sounds more like the Ukraine secret police rather than Russia. There is a power struggle going on. The Kiev Post needs to acknowledge it and take a side. The Ukraine military needs to eventually strike back before it is reduced one by one.
@Maddy, The Kiev post needs to point out that Churchill had numerous disagreements with his public servants and over-ruled them. That's why you have an elected Commander-in-chief.
Stop living in barbie-land. What are you talking about "dying".
It is clear that Putin's prints are all over the hamas attack. He's behind the U.S. political discord. He will swallow Europe like Hitler with the traitors of our republican party holding his hand behind the scenes. Supercharge NATO and vote the treasonous republicans out of power. There is no alternative