Ukraine 'Can Lose' if US Does Not Approve Aid: Will It Come?
As Congress approaches its last week before beginning Christmas recess, there are concerns that Ukraine may end-up with insufficient weaponry going into the new year.
The GOP would rather see Ukraine suffer horribly but survive while Biden is President through the 2024 election so he doesn't get any credit. Some Republicans are diverting attention from their refusal to approve $60 billion in funding by claim Biden wants the Russians to win;
Ukraine kan aldrig tabe, kun Nato taber hvis Putins Nazi krig ikke afleverer Ukraine til 1992 grænsen.
Where in hell is the mighty European Union?????
Putin gambled successfully on the weakness of the West particularly of the US who persuaded NATO not to intervene. Had NATO intervened at the start of the war it would have been over in a matter of weeks and Ukraine's agony been averted. If Ukraine is to be assisted it will be by Europe not the US and by boots on the ground.
If Biden addresses the Republican concerns at the southern border there will be no need for Trump. He needs to relax a little on his principles to win over swing states, get another term in office and pass the aid needed to allies. People want to vote for Trump only because of the border, Biden could steal the wind from Trumps sails easily.
@Old English, I'm American and we want Trump not just for the border. We want him for peace, too. He will be the next POTUS. So deal!
Our government (USA) has too many elected officials who are using a page from the 1938 playbook of Neville Chamberlain. They seem determined to accept catastrophic risks in exchange for political purposes and sound bites.
@Doug Hiller, LOL. Too many neocons are using a page out of the Iraq playbook. That was "1938 all over again," too, wasn't it? This American votes and does NOT want another penny of my money going to this lost cause.
@Mike Jones, it's funny because Trump hired many neocons like John Bolton, Pompeo, Richard Grenell, elliot Abrams and others, and did everything to start a new war with Iran!