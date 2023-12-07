Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

US Ukraine War in Ukraine

Ukraine 'Can Lose' if US Does Not Approve Aid: Will It Come?

As Congress approaches its last week before beginning Christmas recess, there are concerns that Ukraine may end-up with insufficient weaponry going into the new year.

POPULAR
Video Shows Russian Soldiers Using Ukrainian Troops as Human Shields, One Shot Dead
1
Video Shows Russian Soldiers Using Ukrainian Troops as Human Shields, One Shot Dead
Overhead images captured by a drone and published by Radio Liberty show Russian soldiers hiding behind captured Ukrainian troops as they engage in a firefight.
By Kyiv Post
2
'We'll March on Russia’ – Russian Soldiers Furious with Kremlin Over Lack of Leave
By Kyiv Post
3
Ukraine Releases Footage from Assassination Site of ‘Top Traitor’ Illia Kyva
By Kyiv Post
By Bohdan Nahaylo, Jason Jay Smart

Comments (6)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Mickey Cashen
Mickey Cashen Guest 1 day ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

The GOP would rather see Ukraine suffer horribly but survive while Biden is President through the 2024 election so he doesn't get any credit. Some Republicans are diverting attention from their refusal to approve $60 billion in funding by claim Biden wants the Russians to win;

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Finn Bjerrehave
Finn Bjerrehave Guest 3 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Ukraine kan aldrig tabe, kun Nato taber hvis Putins Nazi krig ikke afleverer Ukraine til 1992 grænsen.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
George Washington
George Washington Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Where in hell is the mighty European Union?????

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Gavan Duffy
Gavan Duffy Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Putin gambled successfully on the weakness of the West particularly of the US who persuaded NATO not to intervene. Had NATO intervened at the start of the war it would have been over in a matter of weeks and Ukraine's agony been averted. If Ukraine is to be assisted it will be by Europe not the US and by boots on the ground.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Old English
Old English Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

If Biden addresses the Republican concerns at the southern border there will be no need for Trump. He needs to relax a little on his principles to win over swing states, get another term in office and pass the aid needed to allies. People want to vote for Trump only because of the border, Biden could steal the wind from Trumps sails easily.

Reply
Mike Jones
Mike Jones Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Old English, I'm American and we want Trump not just for the border. We want him for peace, too. He will be the next POTUS. So deal!

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Doug Hiller
Doug Hiller Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Our government (USA) has too many elected officials who are using a page from the 1938 playbook of Neville Chamberlain. They seem determined to accept catastrophic risks in exchange for political purposes and sound bites.

Reply
Mike Jones
Mike Jones Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Doug Hiller, LOL. Too many neocons are using a page out of the Iraq playbook. That was "1938 all over again," too, wasn't it? This American votes and does NOT want another penny of my money going to this lost cause.

Reply
MR
MR Guest 6 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Mike Jones, it's funny because Trump hired many neocons like John Bolton, Pompeo, Richard Grenell, elliot Abrams and others, and did everything to start a new war with Iran!

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
RELATED ARTICLES
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine Ukraine
1 hour ago
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine
By Eurotopics
Why Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Failing to Stop the War in Ukraine in-depth War in Ukraine
2 hours ago
Why Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Failing to Stop the War in Ukraine
By Maryna Shashkova
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 15 US
2 hours ago
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 15
By Kyiv Post
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December 15, 2023 War in Ukraine
3 hours ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December 15, 2023
By ISW
POPULAR VIDEOS
EXPLAINED: Why Russia Doesn't Want Its POWs Back War in Ukraine
Dec. 12, 17:21
EXPLAINED: Why Russia Doesn't Want Its POWs Back
By Anya Korzun
Russian POWs Reveal Why They Came to Ukraine War in Ukraine
Dec. 11, 19:50
Russian POWs Reveal Why They Came to Ukraine
By Anna Neplii
EXPLAINED: Surge in Russian Deserters, Kremlin Tries to Crack Down War in Ukraine
Dec. 8, 17:30
EXPLAINED: Surge in Russian Deserters, Kremlin Tries to Crack Down
By Anya Korzun
‘I Worked With Putin: Here’s What You Don’t Know About Him’ War in Ukraine
Nov. 20, 15:05
‘I Worked With Putin: Here’s What You Don’t Know About Him’
By Jason Jay Smart
« Previous Trump’s Giuliani ‘Knowingly Worked With Russian Agents’
Next » EXPLAINED: Surge in Russian Deserters, Kremlin Tries to Crack Down