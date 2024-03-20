Artillery Shortage - Soldier Warns of Potential Disaster at the Front

The situation at the front "is worse" than reported and more Ukrainian soldiers are losing their lives - including those from the US and Europe fighting in the international legion.
The US Congress, for more than half a year, has refused to pass funding to support Ukraine in its existential fight against Russian aggression.
Ariah Ben-Yehudah has been serving in the International Legion since the start of the war. Now after two full years of storming Russian points, Ben-Yehudah is injured a fourth time - forcing him to call it quits. He opens-up about how things are really at the front and how abysmally under armed Ukraine is in combat with the Russians.
Ben-Yehudah, who grew-up in the United Kingdom but lived in Israel for over thirty years, explains why he views Ukraine's fight against Russia as being parallel to Israel's fight against Hamas, and gives his analysis of what is likely to next occur in Gaza.
For Ukraine, unless America acts soon, there will be dire consequences.
If Republicans in American dont belive in democracy everyone will fail. Puttin war WILL spill over and he will not stop. China and Taiwan conflict will happen.. But 1st the middleeast war will grow even bigger with Russia supporting Iran as Puttin gains new raw resources and even more money from import and export with more weapons close to nato freinds. Controlling oil, gas wheat , salt, energy and etc. Where Nato wont be able to stop him.
Puttin and Iran will escalate war effort and threat in the red sea and cut of import and export taking down the economy and europe will fall and america will be isolated.. What goes on from there you can imagine and fill in the blank. Trump shall end America.
@KY, I would like to know where you got this information. You cannot even spell Putin's name correctly. Are you 12. Of course, you are probably a Russian troll.
@Yema, I like to spell putin putler. My take on hitler. neither merits capitalizing. I also like to refer to trump as either rump (do to constant his sphincter shape mouth's spewing of filth) or putinrump do to his inherent ability to promote putin propaganda almost simultaneously to putin, plus his 17 unprecedented private meetings with putin without other USA staff present, plus he lavished praise on putin +80 times publicly while insulting USA allies, plus his continual stalling of further Ukraine aid and border fixes, plus his his alignment towards debasing and threatening the USA's allies, plus his own former staff indicating he is the biggest threat to USA democracy currently, plus the help he requested form putin to beat his opponents in last to elections, plus , plus , plus.
I've got lots of cited quotes facts ready to paste here if you want?
I hope that russian shill Mickey mouse Johnson is paying attention. Maga is the enemy of America, Ukraine and the free world.🇺🇦
Goed verhaal John, helemaal raak!
Very brave, intelligent and principled man!
The timing of the Hamas attack on Israel was no coincidence. Putler needed a strong means of distracting allies from his stalling attempts to steal and murder in Ukraine. That war has almost entirely stopped USA news coverage of Ukraine.
However all other global wars he initiates are of lessor value to him. Ukraine is the prize he seeks.
Will his malfeasant regime be overthrown by our involvement in any other regional war.? Sadly No! He has not committed enough resources for any outcome in these to impact his survival.
Will supporting a Ukrainian victory lead to his being overthrown? ABSOLUTELY!!! Ukraine's forces are gutting his tools of violence and he cannot rule without these.
A failure to fully commit to Ukraine's victory, will go down in history as one of the stupidest allied mistakes ever.
Which allied leader would like to wear the dunce cap first? Maybe instead of pontificating more in the media, write your message on a shell casing and give it to Ukraine instead.
What a fascinating guy. Glad he made it through alive.