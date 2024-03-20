Artillery Shortage - Soldier Warns of Potential Disaster at the Front

The situation at the front "is worse" than reported and more Ukrainian soldiers are losing their lives - including those from the US and Europe fighting in the international legion.

The US Congress, for more than half a year, has refused to pass funding to support Ukraine in its existential fight against Russian aggression.

Ariah Ben-Yehudah has been serving in the International Legion since the start of the war. Now after two full years of storming Russian points, Ben-Yehudah is injured a fourth time - forcing him to call it quits. He opens-up about how things are really at the front and how abysmally under armed Ukraine is in combat with the Russians.

Ben-Yehudah, who grew-up in the United Kingdom but lived in Israel for over thirty years, explains why he views Ukraine's fight against Russia as being parallel to Israel's fight against Hamas, and gives his analysis of what is likely to next occur in Gaza.

For Ukraine, unless America acts soon, there will be dire consequences.