Modern-Day Kobzar Performs Songs of Resistance in Russo-Ukrainian War

Stolyar, who is both a kobzar and a soldier, lined up for six hours in his native Kyiv to join Ukraine's Territorial Defense the day that Russia's Feb. 24, 2022 full-scale invasion began.
The bandurist has gone from operating drones, to serving at the front line, to performing the bandura in front of an Italian audience to raise funds for Ukraine's military.
He sees the current war as one both of military resistance against Russia's invading forces, but also the latest chapter in centuries of cultural resistance.
"The bandura is associated with this resistance, precisely the armed resistance to the denial of our history, our culture," he says, in the interview conducted by Australian Ukrainian documentary filmmaker Julian Knysh.
Excellent interview, particularly about the importance of culture in sustaining the Ukrainian identity in its time of global need.
Putin and his MRGA supports sow the false narrative that Ukraine, with so much more history and rich culture that russia's own, somehow never existed. Meanwhile russia attempts to appropriate Ukraine's culture to try to make it look like they are not the rabid invading animals and thug leaders that they have become. Remember putin's / wagner forces vile, inhumane, murderous deeds early in the war? Remember both recruiting thousands of imprisoned murderers including a few convicted cannibals to murder Ukrainians in their own peaceful country? Well that is what comes from Russia these days.
Interesting to learn as well that Kobzars (at a basic level, Ukrainian musicians) such as this talented bandura player were often past priority targets of russian oppressors; as they kept a culture alive that russia falsely asserted never existed. These musicians were living proof of Kremlin lies.
I admire Mr. Stolyar's courage in joining Ukraine's defensive forces as this latest war broke out, as while as his ongoing efforts and optimism in saving their culture for the better days ahead. Well done!
I do feel rather silly though, that after decades I've still not mastered my 6 string. Playing a bandura seems an act of genius.