PUBLIC OPINION: Who’s Better for Ukraine’s Future? Trump or Harris?

In the US, the Democratic candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, is facing off against Republican ex-President Donald Trump in November in a race for the presidency. The winner will undoubtedly have a tremendous impact on the future of Ukraine.

Kyiv Post asked passersby in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Washington DC who they thought would be better for Ukraine.

In Washington DC and New Jersey – where people traditionally support Democrats – passerby generally said that Harris would be the best candidate for Ukraine.

However, in the swing states of Michigan and Pennsylvania, some people said that they thought Trump would be a better candidate for Ukraine and others Harris.