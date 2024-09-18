Operator Starsky: Russia is Already Attacking the US and Europe

Though Western leaders might not want to hear it, Operator Starsky, the well-known Ukrainian veteran, reservist, blogger, and co-founder of the Propaganda Study Institute, says that Russia is already at war with the West. Now, more than two-and-a-half years into the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, some in the West think that a ceasefire in Ukraine could "end the war" and that life would return "back to normal"

Operator Starsky explains to Kyiv Post's Jason Smart that the reality is startlingly different: Russia is already doing as much as it can to destroy the West. Today, like never before, Russia is engaged in hundreds of operations, both informational and kinetic, to stir-up tensions and cause the eventual collapse of Western Civilization by instilling confusion about global events and by disseminating falsehoods that are often believed by unsuspecting consumers.

If the troubles with Russia are so grave, asks Jason Jay Smart, then what can be done?

Operator Starsky, in clear detail, lays-out how Russia is waging war against the West, and how the West can take action, now, to defeat the Kremlin's nefarious plans.