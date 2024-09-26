Search

The Fall of Putin

“Putin should be sleeping with one eye open,” says special correspondent Jason Smart, as the situation in the Kremlin is becoming far more complex than it may first appear.

By Jason Jay Smart
5h ago
Turning 72 next month, Putin appears to be on top of his game: After nearly a quarter-of-a-century in power, despite the world’s sanctions and international arrest warrants, Putin shows no signs of stopping.

But is that really the whole picture? Or, just below the surface, is something rotten in Moscow?

Although countries that have had military coups before are more likely to have military-backed coups in the future, Putin is far from safe, according to Kyiv Post special correspondent and political analyst Jason Smart.

Today, Putin is continuing his drive to give the FSB power while weakening the capabilities of his appointed military leaders. Just recently, in the counteroffensive to expel Ukrainian troops from Kursk Oblast of Russia, Putin demoted the military’s role by putting the FSB in charge, something that added insult to injury as the FSB continues to conduct raids and arrest Russian military officers for corruption. This has led to an alleged panic within the senior military ranks due to the near-universal influence of graft in the Russian Armed Forces – military leaders have more of a personal gain in ridding themselves of the threat of criminal prosecution for their misdeeds.

Who would be in league to plot against Putin?

A wide swath of the oligarchical and siloviki classes understands that if Putin falls, it might allow them to prevent their current prosecution. Post-Putin, the same approach could prevent their persecution by rival clans of power that might seek to take the Kremlin throne.

Watch to learn why Putin’s regime will eventually end and how it is most likely to play out.

“Putin should be sleeping with one eye open,” says Smart, as the situation in the Kremlin is becoming far more complex than it may first appear.

