Ukraine Offers Victory on a Plate – Is US on Board?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that this autumn could determine the final shape of the war and its possible end.

He met with US President Joe Biden in DC, probably for the last time while Biden is in office and made his final pitch, Ukraine’s victory plan, in person, to the American president.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Zelensky likely pointed to recent successes, including Ukraine’s Kursk incursion, the destruction of Toropets and strikes on other ammo depots in Russia.

In a move that may determine his legacy, Biden announced a nearly $8 billion Ukraine aid package that will include AGM-154 Joint Standoff Weapon, training for 18 F-16 pilots, a Patriot battery and missiles.

Still, the hoped-for green-light to use Storm Shadows, ATACMs and other long-range missiles at targets in Russia was not given.

While Vice President and Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris expressed robust support for Ukraine, ex-President Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, cast a shadow over Zelensky’s trip – with Trump suggesting that the US is wasting billions helping Ukraine and that Biden and Zelensky could have prevented Russia from invading by negotiating.