Next Months Will Be Decisive for The War in Ukraine and Zelensky's Diplomatic Offensive

Today’s discussion featured Bohdan Nahaylo, Editor-in-Chief of the Kyiv Post; Łukasz Warzecha, journalist at Do Rzeczy; Malgorzata Zawadka, U.S. correspondent for Polish media; and Bartosz Kielak, journalist.

The conversation revolved around Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who recently met with U.S. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former President Donald Trump during his visit to the United States. His tour also included an appearance at the UN General Assembly, where Zelensky presented his 10-point peace formula, the only diplomatic proposal currently on the table.

In the final weeks of the high-stakes U.S. presidential race between Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, the Polish-American vote has emerged as a crucial focus. Both campaigns are vying for support, particularly in Pennsylvania, a battleground state where Polish loyalties could be decisive. The Polish-American community, which maintains deep cultural ties to its ancestral homeland, represents a key constituency in this swing state.