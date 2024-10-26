Ethnic Tensions in Russia Are Boiling Over

Putin likes to claim how Russia is far more homogenous and united compared to Western countries. However, in reality Moscow is facing huge internal challenges as interethnic tensions rise due to Russia’s disproportionate use of minority groups as cannon fodder. The longer the war goes on, the more unsustainable it is and how risk of domestic conflict within Russia may determine what happens within Ukraine.

In this interview Pyotr Kurzin - host of the @theglobalgambit and expert in international relations and strategic studies discuss with Jason why Putin is so desperate to portray a very different view of Russia for the sake of legitimacy. Pyotr explains why Russia actually faces severe issues, especially its demographics and what North Korean troops means for its strategic position in Ukraine.

