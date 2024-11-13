Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

War in Ukraine Russia Top News

What’s Behind Ukraine’s Surprise Comeback?

Why Russia is showing all of the signs of having fallen into a quagmire with no strategy or hope of being able to get out.

By Jason Jay Smart
2h ago
POPULAR
‘Black Day for Russia’ – Ukraine Crushes Moscow Offensive in Kursk, Destroying Battalion and Over 200 Soldiers
‘Black Day for Russia’ – Ukraine Crushes Moscow Offensive in Kursk, Destroying Battalion and Over 200 Soldiers
Ukrainian forces repelled a major Russian offensive in Kursk, destroying a battalion, 28 armored vehicles, and inflicting over 200 casualties on Russia.
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
ANALYSIS: Kremlin Power Games Begin: Exposing Melania Nude Photos on State TV
By Katie Livingstone
2d ago
WSJ: Trump Team Proposes 20-Year Freeze on Ukraine’s NATO Bid in Exchange for Peace
By Alisa Orlova
Nov. 7

Russia is struggling to make advances and its soldiers are showing increasing signs that they are not up-to-the-fight. However, as winter approaches, Ukraine is beginning to lay the groundwork that can completely change the war.

Chuck Pfarrer, one of America's most renowned and respected military authors and analysts, discusses with Kyiv Post's Jason Jay Smart why Russia is showing all of the signs of having fallen into a quagmire with no strategy or hope of being able to get out. Pfarrer, having been a former Squadron Leader of SEAL Team 6, explains why the failure of Russia's attempted attack is indicative of a larger, systematic breakdown within the Russian military. Russian troops are becoming ever more wary of throwing their lives away in "meat-assaults," but does Russia know any other way to wage war?

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Pfarrer, who has advised numerous US national security agencies and is a leading figure in the analysis of the war in Ukraine, is a new special correspondent for the Kyiv Post. Here, he explains why Russia’s losses so far have been disastrous and why an abysmal summer awaits the Kremlin. Russia fundamentally lacks the soldier-scholar model of officer leadership that would allow for it to process why it is losing and to devise solutions. Instead, Russia will continue to just bleed itself dry. After his service in the US Navy, Pfarrer served public and private sector clients as a military and counter-terrorism contractor and non-proliferation expert. Pfarrer has written extensively on counter-WMD proliferation and gray zone operations. He has written an op-ed for the New York Times and the Knight-Ridder Syndicate and has appeared as a writer and counterterrorism expert on CNN, ABC, MSNBC, Fox, CSPAN, NPR, Voice of America, Al Jazeera, Al Hurra, IPR, and America tonight. Despite Russia loudly bragging that it is winning, the reality is that things are quite different on the field of battle.

POPULAR VIDEOS
PUBLIC OPINION: What does Trump’s presidency mean for Ukraine? US
PUBLIC OPINION: What does Trump’s presidency mean for Ukraine?
By Kyiv Post
Nov. 6
Americans React: What Trump’s Win Means for Ukraine’s Survival US
Americans React: What Trump’s Win Means for Ukraine’s Survival
By Kyiv Post
Nov. 8
New Era for Ukraine? Business Leaders Hopeful After Trump Victory War in Ukraine
New Era for Ukraine? Business Leaders Hopeful After Trump Victory
By Leo Chiu
Nov. 8
Russia's Problems Are Compounding Faster Than You Think War in Ukraine
Russia's Problems Are Compounding Faster Than You Think
By Jason Jay Smart
Nov. 2
Read Next
Russian Forces Push Into Donbas Town Where Dam Was Blown Up Top News
Russian Forces Push Into Donbas Town Where Dam Was Blown Up
By Stefan Korshak
35m ago
‘Stop Creating Enemy’ – Navalnaya Responds to Ukrainian Air Raid Protests at Lisbon Web Summit Putin
‘Stop Creating Enemy’ – Navalnaya Responds to Ukrainian Air Raid Protests at Lisbon Web Summit
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
1h ago
Russian Drone in Mass Use for Air Strikes on Ukraine Uses Electronics From PRC, Taiwan and the US Drones
Russian Drone in Mass Use for Air Strikes on Ukraine Uses Electronics From PRC, Taiwan and the US
By Stefan Korshak
4h ago
Navalnaya Admits Has ’No Plan’ Ahead of Russian Anti-War Berlin March War in Ukraine
Navalnaya Admits Has ’No Plan’ Ahead of Russian Anti-War Berlin March
By AFP
4h ago
« Previous North Korean Troops in Ukraine: Will They Change the War?