Human Rights War in Ukraine Children

Russian War Crimes Continue to Kill Civilians | Stefan Korshak

Ukrainians have paid a heavy price in this war. Beyond frontline casualties, civilians have suffered countless war crimes, including the kidnapping and killing of children.

By TVP World
4h ago
1,000 days have passed since Russia’s illegal and brutal full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. The Ukrainian military has surprised the world with their resilience and prowess. One might assume that Vladimir Putin himself is shocked as well, having expected to take over the country in just a few days.

But Ukrainians have paid a terrible price during this war. Along with the casualties suffered on the frontlines, civilians have been the victims of an untold number of war crimes, including the kidnapping and killing of children. Whether the perpetrators of these crimes will ever be brought to justice, remains to be seen. We can only hope.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

To discuss what this war has revealed, TVP World studio was joined by Stefan Korshak, Senior Defense Correspondent at the Kyiv Post. 

